https://sputniknews.com/20221220/ethiopias-largest-bank-resumes-service-in-tigray-region-1105630870.html

Ethiopia’s Largest Bank Resumes Service in Tigray Region

Ethiopia’s Largest Bank Resumes Service in Tigray Region

This article is about the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia resuming its operations in the region of Tigray more than two years since the shutdown of the bank’s branches in the war-torn region

2022-12-20T12:28+0000

2022-12-20T12:28+0000

2022-12-20T12:28+0000

africa

east africa

ethiopia

tplf (tigray people's liberation front)

bank

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105631900_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5f182157bf2553229af235cbd5026428.jpg

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) has resumed operations in the Tigray region more than two years since the shutdown of the bank’s branches in the war-torn region, Ethiopia’s largest bank announced on Monday.The CBE pledged to continue efforts to reopen all of its branches in the Tigray region as soon as conditions permitted it to enable local residents to access their funds after the bank’s long closure.The CBE’s resumption of services in Tigray came seven weeks after a peace agreement was signed between the Ethiopian federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front in South Africa on 2 November, ending a two-year conflict.During the conflict the region was deprived of many services, including banking, communications, electricity and fuel. Earlier in December, Ethiopia’s electricity operator finished reconnecting the northern region to the country’s national power grid, after a suspension of services lasting more than a year.The peace agreement also eased the way for humanitarian aid, the access to which was previously restricted. According to the United Nations, humanitarian aid remains insufficient for the needs of the Tigray population, as more than 90 percent of the population of six million now depends on humanitarian aid.

africa

east africa

ethiopia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

ethiopia’s largest bank, the commercial bank of ethiopia, tigray, bank in tigray, war in tigray, conflict in tigray