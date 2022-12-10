International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2022
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
https://sputniknews.com/20221210/messi-insults-weghorst-after-world-cup-match-1105329429.html
Messi Insults Weghorst After World Cup Match
Messi Insults Weghorst After World Cup Match
The match between the Netherlands and Argentina was the roughest at the World Cup. In the match, referee Antonio Mateu Laos showed 15 yellow cards. The... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-10T15:44+0000
2022-12-10T15:44+0000
2022 fifa world cup
lionel messi
interviews
argentina
netherlands
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103781973_0:327:3055:2045_1920x0_80_0_0_d2c0ae7a753aa4803c1f7a01b0daf483.jpg
During an interview after the 2022 World Cup quarter-final match in Qatar, captain of Argentina's team Lionel Messi slammed Dutch striker Wout Weghorst:Messi explained his behavior by saying that "Weghorst came up to us, started pushing, provoking us even before the match, saying all sorts of things." Previously, right after the match, Messi approached the Netherlands team's coach Louis van Gaal and mocked him, asking "So, did you stop me?" The Argentine footballer was referring to comments that Van Gaal had made in a pre-match conference about Messi, and how the Netherlands just needed to block him and win.The Argentina vs the Netherlands match was intense. In the 35th minute, Lionel Messi broke through the center and delivered a pass into the penalty area to Nahuel Molina, who skillfully opened the score. In the 71st minute, Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries fouled inside the penalty area. Messi successfully scored the second goal. In the remaining part of the match, Weghorst entered the game as a substitute and scored a double in the 83rd and 11th added minutes of the second half. Argentina won on penalties.Argentina will now face Croatia in the semi-finals.The second semi-final will be decided on Saturday, with a Morocco vs Portugal clash, just before France and England have a face-off.
argentina
netherlands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103781973_96:0:2827:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f91ba3b041c2232bc226c621d52c8ccc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
messi slams weghorst, argentina vs netehrlands what happend, messi insulted van gaal, messi insulted weghorst, fifa world cup 2022 scandal
messi slams weghorst, argentina vs netehrlands what happend, messi insulted van gaal, messi insulted weghorst, fifa world cup 2022 scandal

Messi Insults Weghorst After World Cup Match

15:44 GMT 10.12.2022
© AP Photo / Aurelien MorissardPSG's Lionel Messi reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice at the Parc des Princes in Paris
PSG's Lionel Messi reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice at the Parc des Princes in Paris - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2022
© AP Photo / Aurelien Morissard
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
The match between the Netherlands and Argentina was the roughest at the World Cup. In the match, referee Antonio Mateu Laos showed 15 yellow cards. The Spaniard handed out warnings even during (and before) the penalty shootout.
During an interview after the 2022 World Cup quarter-final match in Qatar, captain of Argentina's team Lionel Messi slammed Dutch striker Wout Weghorst:

“What you looking at, idiot? Go on, get out of there!” he was filmed saying.

Messi explained his behavior by saying that "Weghorst came up to us, started pushing, provoking us even before the match, saying all sorts of things."
Previously, right after the match, Messi approached the Netherlands team's coach Louis van Gaal and mocked him, asking "So, did you stop me?"
The Argentine footballer was referring to comments that Van Gaal had made in a pre-match conference about Messi, and how the Netherlands just needed to block him and win.
The Argentina vs the Netherlands match was intense. In the 35th minute, Lionel Messi broke through the center and delivered a pass into the penalty area to Nahuel Molina, who skillfully opened the score. In the 71st minute, Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries fouled inside the penalty area. Messi successfully scored the second goal. In the remaining part of the match, Weghorst entered the game as a substitute and scored a double in the 83rd and 11th added minutes of the second half. Argentina won on penalties.
Argentina will now face Croatia in the semi-finals.
The second semi-final will be decided on Saturday, with a Morocco vs Portugal clash, just before France and England have a face-off.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала