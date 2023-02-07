https://sputniknews.com/20230207/russians--africans-united-by-common-mentality-says-scholar-1107016839.html

Russians & Africans United By Common Mentality, Says Scholar

Russians & Africans United By Common Mentality, Says Scholar

Russians and Africans are similar in mentality,, said Irina Abramova, director of the Institute for African Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Russians and Africans are similar in mentality – for example, they both have the ability to mobilize at a critical moment and to provide mutual assistance, Irina Abramova, director of the Institute for African Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Sputnik.In addition to this, we have "the ability not to get upset when something goes wrong, including trying to find a solution every time and mobilizing during critical moments".The importance of Russia-Africa cooperationGiven the similarities, and the fact that Africa is the world's fastest-growing market and that the region's population is growing faster than anywhere else, Abramova said that Moscow needs to "actively engage" with African nations "now".Highlighting the importance of this partnership, the Director of the Africa Institute deemed it necessary to take concrete steps. Among other things, Ms Abramova says that the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN) in Moscow should be renamed Patrice Lumumba University, as it was known until 1992, in honor of the Congolese politician.RUDN University, one of the leading Russian state universities, was founded in Moscow in 1960, when African nations were fighting for independence and overcoming the effects of colonialism.This weekend, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the ministry was "very enthusiastic" about the ongoing discussions to restore to the university its former name – after the world-famous fighter for freedom and independence of the African continent who became the first prime minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (then known as the Republic of the Congo).

