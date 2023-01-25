https://sputniknews.com/20230125/south-africa-illustrates-wests-failure-to-divide-world-russian-fm-spox-says-1106678988.html

South Africa Illustrates West's Failure to 'Divide World,' Russian FM Spox Says

South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor has expressed a "historical" position on international relations that demonstrates demonstrates the failure of the West's attempts to divide the world, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor has expressed a "historical" position that demonstrates the West's failure to divide the world, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik. The diplomat recalled that over the past year, the world has witnessed many changing viewpoints, in particular of politicians, including those who at first sight didn't seem able to modify their stance. According to her, Pandor is not driven by an attempt to appeal to the sympathy of voters, but by "a clear, principled assessment of what is happening, based on political analysis." She underlined that it's extremely important to praise this kind of position as it demonstrates the "absolute inadequacy and stupidity" of the endless attempts to divide the world into those "who are worthy and consider themselves extraordinary or exceptional," and those who are "in the virtual jungle."The assessments given by African countries based on political principles and their knowledge of history, Zakharova stressed, "put an end to the long-term, centuries-old course of the West towards global segregation." She noted that in this case "pressure, bonuses and promises" don't work.Zakharova also said that Sergey Lavrov will visit another African country as part of his continental tour after visiting South Africa, Eswatini and Angola, without revealing which. Russia's foreign minister started his African tour this week with a visit to South Africa, which is the current BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa] host country. During the visit, Lavrov met President Cyril Ramaphosa and held talks with his South African counterpart Pandor on relations between the two countries, as well as on the agenda for the BRICS bloc. After that, he headed to Eswatini, where he held talks with Eswatini Foreign Minister Thuli Dladla on bilateral relations between the countries and ways of strengthening their cooperation. Speaking at a joint press conference following the talks, Lavrov pointed out that the parties expressed mutual interest for a founding agreement on friendship and cooperation between Eswatini and Russia. Moreover, at the beginning of the press conference, the ministers signed an agreement on visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic passports. Lavrov also stated that a list of priority areas of cooperation will be created based on the results of the talks to help the preparation of the Russia–Africa Economic Forum. The forum will be held as part of the 2023 Russia–Africa Summit, to which the Eswatini monarch Mswati III, along with South Africa's president and other African leaders, is invited.Yesterday Lavrov arrived in Angola, the third destination in his African tour, where he was welcomed by his Angolan counterpart Tete António. Today, the minister is expected to meet with Angolan President Joao Lourenco. He is also expected take part in the wreath-laying ceremony on the sarcophagus of the two first leaders of the state, who participated in the country's struggle for independence from Portugal.

