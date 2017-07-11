Syrian Opposition Groups to Agree on Syria's Future Soon - De Mistura to Sputnik

"I could say that the opposition seems to be going towards the similar position on constitutional matters, but even more so on the 12 principles, points, which are the ones about the future of Syria," de Mistura said.
The UN special envoy said he was pleasantly surprised with how many commonalities the Syrian opposition groups could find, adding that "they are not that far even from some of the points of the government side," such as sovereignty, unity, integrity and institutions that need to be protected, among many other things.
"So, I think there is a very mature approach at this stage, perhaps because they are detecting also that big countries, like Russia, the United States and others, are actually starting talking about how to end this conflict," de Mistura said.
"We have seen quite an incremental movement in the opposition by seeing them, instead of being divided, working in the same room with our team in order to try to find some common position. One year ago, this was unthinkable. They were not even acknowledging each other," de Mistura said.
"Let's be careful with wording," de Mistura said, asked whether the coming together of the opposition groups' views can be seen as a de facto unification.
"What we are seeing is a progress towards a common position of the opposition. But substance is important," he added.
"Yes, they can," de Mistura said, asked whether the ongoing technical discussions can be extended to cover other baskets of issues apart from constitution — namely, governance, elections and anti-terrorism.
"They will not be only on this [constitution], but on all four baskets," de Mistura said.
Besides, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura intends to hold four more rounds of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva and is hopeful to see drastic changes on the ground by the end of the year.
"We intend to make sure that this work that we are doing… will continue both in August and in September, and probably also in October and perhaps, frankly, in November. Because we hope that by the end of the year, we will be having quite a different picture in Syria," de Mistura said.
