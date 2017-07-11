Register
11:49 GMT +311 July 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura speaks during a press conference on the eve of resumption of peace talks on Syria, on February 22, 2017 at the United Nations offices in Geneva

    Syrian Opposition Groups to Agree on Syria's Future Soon - De Mistura to Sputnik

    © AFP 2017/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 114 0 0

    UN Special Envoy for Syria believes Syrian opposition groups have reached significant progress the issues of Syria's future and constitutional reform.

    United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura addresses the Syrian invitees in the presence of members of the UN Security Council and the International Syria Support Group in the context of the resumption of intra-Syrian talks at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 23, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy
    Ceasefire in Syria's Southwest Has All Chances to Be Implemented - De Mistura
    GENEVA (Sputnik), Anastasia Levchenko — UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura believes Syrian opposition groups have achieved significant progress in coming closer together on the issues of Syria's future and constitutional reform, he told Sputnik in an interview, adding that the opposition's agenda is now not that far even from Damascus' points.

    "I could say that the opposition seems to be going towards the similar position on constitutional matters, but even more so on the 12 principles, points, which are the ones about the future of Syria," de Mistura said.

    The UN special envoy said he was pleasantly surprised with how many commonalities the Syrian opposition groups could find, adding that "they are not that far even from some of the points of the government side," such as sovereignty, unity, integrity and institutions that need to be protected, among many other things.

    "So, I think there is a very mature approach at this stage, perhaps because they are detecting also that big countries, like Russia, the United States and others, are actually starting talking about how to end this conflict," de Mistura said.

    UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura arrives for a meeting of Intra-Syria peace talks with Syria's opposition delegation at Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 25, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Xu Jinquan/Pool
    De Mistura: Technical Process on Legal, Constitutional Aspects in Syria ‘Up and Running’
    Moreover, despite the converging views of the opposition groups in Geneva, it is still too early to speak about actual unification of delegations, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura added.

    "We have seen quite an incremental movement in the opposition by seeing them, instead of being divided, working in the same room with our team in order to try to find some common position. One year ago, this was unthinkable. They were not even acknowledging each other," de Mistura said.

    "Let's be careful with wording," de Mistura said, asked whether the coming together of the opposition groups' views can be seen as a de facto unification.

    "What we are seeing is a progress towards a common position of the opposition. But substance is important," he added.

    A Syrian national flag hangs in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    This is Why New Ceasefire Deal is Crucial for Syria's Future
    Technical discussions between the UN team and the parties to intra-Syrian talks in Geneva will be extended beyond the topic of the constitution to include other issues, specifically governance, anti-terrorism and elections, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura told Sputnik in an interview.

    "Yes, they can," de Mistura said, asked whether the ongoing technical discussions can be extended to cover other baskets of issues apart from constitution — namely, governance, elections and anti-terrorism.

    "They will not be only on this [constitution], but on all four baskets," de Mistura said.

    Besides, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura intends to hold four more rounds of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva and is hopeful to see drastic changes on the ground by the end of the year.

    "We intend to make sure that this work that we are doing… will continue both in August and in September, and probably also in October and perhaps, frankly, in November. Because we hope that by the end of the year, we will be having quite a different picture in Syria," de Mistura said.

    Related:

    EU-Jordan Association Council Discusses Syria Crisis Settlement - Jordan FM
    Iran: US-Russia Ceasefire in Syria Should Extend to Entire Country
    De-Escalation Zones in Syria Not Aimed Against Territorial Integrity - UN Envoy
    Ceasefire in Syria's Southwest Has All Chances to Be Implemented - De Mistura
    Tags:
    intra-Syrian talks, Syrian ceasefire, Syrian opposition, UN, Staffan de Mistura, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    Stubborn as a Mule
    Stubborn Perseverance
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok