Register
12:01 GMT +306 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey hold talks on Syrian peace at a hotel in Astana, Kazakhstan, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

    Russia Pleased With Astana Talks, Hopes Opposition Engages Damascus in Geneva

    © AP Photo/ Sergei Grits
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 8520

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said that Moscow is satisfied with the progress of the Astana process.

    Views of Astana
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Babushkin
    Syria National Coalition Views Astana Talks as Real Basis for Truce, Political Process
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is pleased with the progress achieved at international Syrian reconciliation talks in Astana and hopes that all Syrian opposition forces will engage with Damascus in Geneva, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

    "Moscow is satisfied with the progress of the Astana process," Zakharova told a weekly briefing. "In addition to improving the situation on the ground, a stable ceasefire, creating the needed conditions to normalize the humanitarian situation, the return of refugees and temporarily displaced persons, it also promotes the intra-Syrian consultations in Geneva under the auspices of the UN."

    She expressed Moscow's hope that "all sound forces in the opposition that seek to contribute to the restoration of peace and order in Syria not in word but in action, will participate constructively in negotiations with the delegation of the Syrian government."

    Related:

    Syria National Coalition Views Astana Talks as Real Basis for Truce
    Syrian Armed Opposition Takes Part in Meetings at Astana Talks – Kazakh FM
    Second Day of Astana Talks on Syria Kicks Off With Bilateral Meetings
    Tags:
    reconciliation talks, Maria Zakharova, Astana, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Guantanamo RealiTy
    Hooked on RT
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok