Register
17:51 GMT +305 July 2017
Live
    Search
    A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) looks at a smoke after an coalition airstrike in Raqqa, Syria June 16, 2017

    Former Banker Turned Fighter Calls for Political Support After Raqqa Liberation

    © REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 11902

    The ex-banker turned Kurdish fighter, who goes under the pseudonym of Macer Gifford, has called on the US-led coalition to provide military, humanitarian and political support to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in trying to liberate Raqqa in Syria.

    Gifford posted a video on his Facebook page on July 3. The former city trader turned soldier is requesting that the international community maintain its military support to force the terrorist group, Daesh (also known as ISIS/ ISIL) out of its de facto capital, which it seized in 2014. 

    SDF forces have now breached the walls of Raqqa's Old City, the US military reported on June 4.

    Gifford, who is also a former British Conservative Party councilor, called for humanitarian aid to help protect civilians fleeing the battle and for political assistance.

    "Every single night we are doing something, and even during the day we're calling in airstrikes, shooting back, we've got our own snipers who are very-very talented, which are whittling down ISIS's numbers and making their defeat much more likely," Gifford said in the video.

    "It's going to take a long while because we've got to root them out. There are a lot of snipers as you just heard; there's a lot of IEDs [improvised explosive devices] as well, and that's pretty much our biggest challenge. It's finding, isolating these snipers, pinning them down, calling in airstrikes, avoiding the IEDs during the night and other things that plague the city," Gifford added.

    ​Gifford, who is fighting with a unit of Christian fighters, says air support has been critical to their operations. 

    "One of the main messages I have for the coalition is to keep up the airstrikes. It's incredible. I've never seen so many airstrikes in the city. Every other seemingly minute, maybe every hour, there is an airstrike at some point in the city, and I think there are more facilitators on the ground… more drones in the sky. So the power projection the YPG [Kurdish militia] and the SDF is able to put over the city is incredibly strong, it's doing wonders and saved many, many lives," Gifford said.

    ​However, one of Gifford's key aims is for the international community to start examining and looking at what will come after the extremists are defeated and pushed out of the city.

    "What we really need is political support as well. Because, as I mentioned before, Raqqa is on its way out, it's going to finish at some point in the not too distant future and the real battle will be what happens next after the city's liberated," Gifford added.

    ​Estimations from the US military is that there are up to 100,000 civilians trapped inside the city. Humanitarian aid, alongside political support is critical at this time, according to Gifford.

    Related:

    As Raqqa Liberation Draws Nearer, Its Political Future Remains Uncertain
    US-Backed Syrian Rebels Break Through Daesh's Defenses in Raqqa Old City
    US-Led Coalition Launches 14 Strikes Near Syria’s Raqqa
    Pentagon Suggests US Will Keep Arming Kurds in Syria After Raqqa
    Tags:
    airstrikes, US-led coalition, Kurdish fighters, Syrian crisis, The Syrian war, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Syria, Raqqa, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok