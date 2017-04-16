Register
    Chairperson of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko

    Russia Wants No Replay of Iraqi Scenario in Syria - Upper House Speaker

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    112230

    Russia does not want the scenario of US invasion in Iraq to occur in Syria and regards attempts to invent pretexts for invasions in sovereign states as unacceptable, Speaker of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, Valentina Matvienko said on Sunday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — She pointed out that the US missile strike in Syria was a serious violation of the international law and an act of aggression against a sovereign state.

    "There was an example of western coalition's invasion in Iraq  under a far-fetched pretext of alleged existence of chemical weapons [there]. And we know what the outcome was. We do not want replay of such scenarios and do not want [anyone] looking for such pretexts to invade sovereign states," Matvienko told reporters.

    According to Matvienko, Russia calls for conducting a thorough investigation into the Idlib chemical incident before blaming any party to the Syrian conflict for that.

    "We discussed the latest US cruise missile strike in Syria. I would like to say that Russia strongly opposes any cases of using chemical weapons but we believe that before accusing anyone, it is necessary to conduct a thorough investigation by a special organization [monitoring] deployment of chemical weapons with the participation of experts from third countries, the United Nations, with visiting the site in order to confirm the fact of usage of chemical weapons, determine, who is responsible and take strict punitive measures," Matvienko said.

      Antares Prime
      Now the question is, what can Russia do to stop it? The neoconservatives have Trump, and they have their agenda. What, pray tell, comes next?
