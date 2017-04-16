Russia Wants No Replay of Iraqi Scenario in Syria - Upper House Speaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — She pointed out that the US missile strike in Syria was a serious violation of the international law and an act of aggression against a sovereign state.

"There was an example of western coalition's invasion in Iraq under a far-fetched pretext of alleged existence of chemical weapons [there]. And we know what the outcome was. We do not want replay of such scenarios and do not want [anyone] looking for such pretexts to invade sovereign states," Matvienko told reporters.

According to Matvienko, Russia calls for conducting a thorough investigation into the Idlib chemical incident before blaming any party to the Syrian conflict for that.

"We discussed the latest US cruise missile strike in Syria. I would like to say that Russia strongly opposes any cases of using chemical weapons but we believe that before accusing anyone, it is necessary to conduct a thorough investigation by a special organization [monitoring] deployment of chemical weapons with the participation of experts from third countries, the United Nations, with visiting the site in order to confirm the fact of usage of chemical weapons, determine, who is responsible and take strict punitive measures," Matvienko said.