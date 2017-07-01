Syrian Deir ez-Zor May Be Left Without Over Daesh Dam Construction

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor may be left without fresh water over the construction of a dam on the Euphrates River by Daesh terrorist group (IS/ISIS/ISIL) and face a terrible humanitarian catastrophe, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Saturday.
"The residents of the city, who have already been under the siege of terrorists for a long time, are under a new threat. As soon as terrorists finish the construction of an improvised dam, the town will face a full-scale humanitarian catastrophe. People will be left without water," the source said.
"Unfortunately, we do not see a relevant reaction from international community and, in particular, from the participants of the Humanitarian Access Task Force [of the International Syria Support Group]. It is necessary to unite not only for accusations of barbaric actions of IS, but also to find a solution to this humanitarian problem," the source concluded.
Deir ez-Zor had been encircled by the Daesh terrorists since 2014 with its residents living in conditions of humanitarian catastrophe. However, the Syrian government forces were able to regain control ofver a half of the city this year. The Syrian forces continue an offensive aimed at lifting the siege and creating supply lines for the city’s residents.
