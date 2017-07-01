Register
    Syrian Deir ez-Zor May Be Left Without Over Daesh Dam Construction

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    The city of Deir ez-Zor in Syria may face a water shortage due to the Daesh terrorists' plans to build a dam on the Euphrates River.

    GENEVA (Sputnik) — The Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor may be left without fresh water over the construction of a dam on the Euphrates River by Daesh terrorist group (IS/ISIS/ISIL) and face a terrible humanitarian catastrophe, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Saturday.

    "The residents of the city, who have already been under the siege of terrorists for a long time, are under a new threat. As soon as terrorists finish the construction of an improvised dam, the town will face a full-scale humanitarian catastrophe. People will be left without water," the source said.

    Syrian Air Force aircraft dropping humanitarian cargo on Russian parachute platforms in the area of Deir ez-Zor, Syria.
    © Sputnik/ Press service of Russian Defense Ministry
    Il-76 Plane Drops 20-Tons Humanitarian Aid in Deir ez-Zor - Russian Reconciliation Center
    The source noted that the United Nations and other humanitarian agencies should pay special attention to the situation in the besieged city.

    "Unfortunately, we do not see a relevant reaction from international community and, in particular, from the participants of the Humanitarian Access Task Force [of the International Syria Support Group]. It is necessary to unite not only for accusations of barbaric actions of IS, but also to find a solution to this humanitarian problem," the source concluded.

    Deir ez-Zor had been encircled by the Daesh terrorists since 2014 with its residents living in conditions of humanitarian catastrophe. However, the Syrian government forces were able to regain control ofver a half of the city this year. The Syrian forces continue an offensive aimed at lifting the siege and creating supply lines for the city’s residents.

    terrorists, humanitarian catastrophe, water shortage, Daesh, Deir Ez-Zor, Syria
