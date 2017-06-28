Register
19:06 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (C) new Defence Minister Hassan Turkmani (L) and former Defence Minister Mustafa Tlass attend a ceremony at the unknown soldier monument in Damascus, Syria October 6, 2003.

    Does President Assad's Speech Corroborate Syria's Sovereignty?

    © REUTERS/ SANA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Suliman Mulhem
    51522152

    Since the early stages of the conflict, Syria has relied on support from its strategic international allies, and a range of militias for support. Some analysts have argued that, due to the increased influence of these groups and allies, such as Iran, Syria's ability to act as a sovereign state has diminished.

    As of 2017, thousands of Hezbollah troops, and other foreign militiamen, fight alongside the Syrian Army and other pro-government groups, such as the National Defence Force (NDF). Several advisers from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are also embedded within Syria's armed forces.

    "They went to fight the enemy and if they did not fight, this enemy would be inside the country. If they were not stopped, we would have to fight them in Kermanshah and Hamedan (provinces in Iran)," Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, defending his country's military involvement in Syria.

    Such groups are active on many fronts in Syria, and have been the spearheading force on a number of operations; Hezbollah was instrumental to the retaking of the town of Yabrud in 2014, and they continue to play a major role in military operations against Islamist militants in Syria, especially near the Syria-Lebanon border. 

    A government soldier with the Syrian flag
    © Sputnik/ Andrei Stenin
    Syria's Allies Have Been Key to Its Survival
    According to some estimates, Iran has been providing Syria with up to US$35 billion worth of support annually. This has been provided in the form of thousands of barrels of oil per day, non-lethal aid and other means.

    Given Syria's increasing reliance on its political partners, it can be speculated that the Syrian government is no longer able to act independently, and may find itself acting against the national interest due to pressure from its partners.

    Furthermore, due to the use of groups, Syrian and foreign, that are loosely affiliated with the government, President Bashar al-Assad's ability to maintain stability, and the enforcement of the law, has been questioned.

    However, President Assad's recent speech, in which he addressed members of his cabinet and other officials, seems to contradict the above arguments, and suggests that the Syrian government is able to exert influence throughout Syria.

    In his extended speech, which is over 30 minutes long, he stressed that everyone, including members of his government, high ranking officers in the army and the various intelligence directorates, should improve "their conduct," and must adhere to protocols, as any other member of the public would, e.g. stopping at checkpoints.

    In the subsequent days, reports emerged that several vehicles belonging to members of the security apparatus were stopped and cautioned for not displaying number plates, and other infringements. A similar event, involving a relative of the Syrian Prime Minister, was also reported.

    People walk near a Syrian national flag at the President bridge in Damascus, Syria March 14, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    A Look at Assad's Syria Following Nearly Six Years of Crisis

    The measures, which President Assad is attempting to enforce to a higher standard, are designed to improve security, while also tackling nepotism and corruption. The President's speech, and following enforcement of the outlined practices, serves as an indication of the Syrian government's control in areas under its sanctity. It is now clear that President Assad intends to maintain stability, and keep members from affiliated groups, such as the NDF, in line.   

    However, although his domestic influence has been corroborated, it remains unclear if Syria remains wholly independent of its regional and international allies when making key decisions. Over the duration of the ongoing crisis, there hasn't been any indication of Syria's allies forcing its hand in its policy-setting or decisions (against the national interest.)

    In any case, this is less of a concern, as their interests are likely to continue to overwhelmingly be aligned in the future, as they have been for several decades. 

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    A Look at Assad's Syria Following Nearly Six Years of Crisis
    Syria's War Could Mend Hostile Relations With Israel
    Syria's Allies Have Been Key to Its Survival
    Tags:
    stability, Islamist militants, peace, armed forces, war, Syrian crisis, The Syrian war, National Defense Forces (NDF), Daesh, Hezbollah, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Bashar al-Assad, Syria, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok