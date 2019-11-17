Register
14:37 GMT +317 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Yellow Vests, One Year On: France’s Most Resilient Contemporary Protest Movement by the Numbers

    Michel Euler
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    French authorities braced for protests and possible clashes on Sunday after activists from the Yellow Vests movement proposed continuing Saturday’s demonstrations into Sunday. Officials in Paris decided to keep local public transport closed until Monday, and warned that the police presence in the capital would remain beefed up.

    Triggered by One Petition

    53 Straight Weeks of Consecutive Action

    Thousands Injured, Billions of Euros in Damage

    Support Down From 3/4 to Less Than 1/2

    No End in Sight: 260+ Arrests at Saturday's 1-Year Anniversary Protest

    Sunday marks the one year anniversary of the ‘Mouvement de gilet jaunes’ (‘Yellow Vests Movement’), a spontaneous, grassroots political movement which began last year in response to government plans to raise fuel taxes. On November 17, 2018, over 280,000 people took to the streets of cities across France in over 2,000 separate protests, with over 200 injured, one protester killed and some 117 protesters arrested on that first day.

    Triggered by One Petition

    The protests were triggered by a change.org petition written Priscillia Ludosky, a small business owner who reached out to her fellow Frenchmen and women in May 2018 with an appeal demanding lower taxes for essential goods, reduced salaries and pensions for public servants, and the implementation of “citizens’ initiative referendums” – a proposed form of direct democracy in which citizens could petition for a referendum on an issue that affects them without parliamentary or government approval.

    Ludosky’s petition soon gathered over one million signatures, and in November, supporters took to social media to organize and call for a protest event which would involve demonstrators blocking roads and gathering in public spaces while wearing the now famous yellow road safety vests.

    Fuel Protests in France
    © Sputnik / Julien Mattia
    Fuel Protests in France

    53 Straight Weeks of Consecutive Action

    Longevity has been one of the things separating the Yellow Vests from similar ‘economic justice’ protests around the world, such as the 2011-2012 Occupy Wall Street demonstrations in the United States. Unlike OWS, which petered out after large protests due to a lack of clear goals and trouble spreading its message to ‘the 99 percent’, the Yellow Vests have managed to continue their protests for 53 consecutive weeks now, with the size of the demonstrations varying, but never falling below the tens of thousands mark nationwide. Furthermore, over the past year, they have managed to attract numerous allies, such as students demanding reforms of the school system, union leaders demanding increased wages, pensions, and social benefits, and others.

    In December 2018, after first vowing not to scrap the fuel taxes which served as a catalyst for the protests, President Emmanuel Macron agreed to freeze the fuel tax hike, and to freeze electricity and gas price hikes for a three month period. In addition, amid the “state of social and economic emergency” caused by the protests, Paris promised an increase in the minimum wage, and the cancellation of a planned tax increase on retirees.

    France ‘Yellow Vests’ protests
    © AP Photo / Kamil Zihnioglu
    France ‘Yellow Vests’ protests

    However, even though their demands were partially met, protesters did not disperse, but continued their protests, coming to demand a complete end to austerity policies, an improvement in social services and the overall standard of living, the above-mentioned citizens’ initiative referendum proposal (which would require a constitutional amendment) and even the resignation of President Macron and his government.

    Thousands Injured, Billions of Euros in Damage

    The protests have not been entirely peaceful, and according to Interior Ministry statistics, 11 people have been killed, over 4,400 injured (including some 1,944 police, gendarmes and firefighters), over 12,100 people arrested, and some 2,000 protesters handed down convictions, mostly for acts of violence against police, the organisation of demonstrations without permission, looting, and other activities. Serious injuries have included head trauma injuries for 204 people, 21 lost eyes, and five lost hands.

    In March 2019, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire estimated that the total cost of the protests – including from closed shops, burned cars, looting, blockages of the highways, had run France some 4.5 billion euros, or up to 0.2 of France’s total GDP. In July, a parliamentary reported estimated that the Yellow Vests protests had cost France’s economy 0.1 percent of lost GDP growth.

    © Sputnik / Sputnik
    Journalist Seriously Injured During Yellow Vests Protests

    Support Down From 3/4 to Less Than 1/2

    In a year’s time, support for the Yellow Vests among the French public has gradually fallen, from up to three quarters support in late November 2018 to just 47 percent in October 2019, with 41 percent now disapproving and 12 percent voicing indifference, according to a recent poll by Elabe.

    No End in Sight: 260+ Arrests at Saturday's 1-Year Anniversary Protest

    On Sunday, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner confirmed that over 260 people had been detained following Saturday's Yellow Vests protests, with over 170 people apprehended in Paris alone. Police attempted to prevent protesters from rallying in the capital amid fears of violent clashes, including by closing nearly two dozen subway stations, but to no avail.

    Police approach a barricade made by protesters during a yellow vest demonstration marking the one year anniversary of the movement in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Police are deployed around key sites in Paris as France's yellow vest protesters prepare to mark the first anniversary of their sometimes-violent movement for economic justice.
    © AP Photo / Daniel Cole
    Police approach a barricade made by protesters during a yellow vest demonstration marking the one year anniversary of the movement in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Police are deployed around key sites in Paris as France's yellow vest protesters prepare to mark the first anniversary of their sometimes-violent movement for economic justice.

    Related:

    At Least Six Wounded in Southern France as Police Deploy Tear Gas Against Yellow Vests - Video
    Yellow Vest Protests Cost France Nearly Three Billion Euros - Reports
    'Yellow Vests' in France Mark 1 Year Anniversary
    Over 260 People Detained Following Yellow Vest Protests Across France - Interior Minister
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later
    The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse