Macron Gives Public Speech Amid 'Yellow Vests' Crisis in France (VIDEO)

French president Emmanual Macron has delivered a speech on Monday raising the issue of the yellow vests protests that have been shaking France recently.

The French president is addressing the nation for the first time following four weeks of violent anti-government riots in Paris and other cities.

Macron is expected to voice "immediate and concrete measures" that would be used as a response to dissatisfied protestors.

Earlier, the French leader's right-wing opponent Marine Le Pen urged Macron to admit the nation's suffering and deliver a 'very strong responses'.

During his speech Macron stressed that the violence during the yellow vests protests cannot be justified. He also said that he declares the state of economic and social emergency in his country.

"Today, I am announcing an economic emergency in our country… From tomorrow, the prime minister will start presenting the measures to lawmakers," Macron said in an TV address to the nation.

The president also said that the French prime minister would submit crisis-response measures to parliament on Tuesday.