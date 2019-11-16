Over 20 Subway Stations Closed in Paris in Run-Up to Yellow Vests Anniversary Protests

"On Saturday, November 16, by order of the police prefecture, starting from 7:00 a.m. [6:00 GMT], some stations/transport hubs are closed to the public in the run-up to numerous demonstrations in public places", public transport company RATP said in a statement.
The stations near the Champs-Elysees, a traditional venue for protests, will be closed. Stations near the Eiffel Tower, the Place de la Concorde and the National Assembly will also be shut down, while train service on metro lines 2 and 6 will be completely suspended.
In addition, over 50 bus routes will also be affected; the routes will either be shortened or changed to avoid blocked streets.
The planned time for the resumption of transport services has not been reported.
The movement plans large-scale weekend protests, including unauthorised gatherings, across France.
The wave of Yellow Vests rallies started in France on 17 November 2018. The protests were initially triggered by the government's intention to increase fuel taxes.
Even though the authorities abandoned their initial plan and introduced a set of measures to improve the socio-economic situation, protesters continue to take to the streets across France every weekend to express their wider discontent with the government's policies.
