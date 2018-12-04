Paris to Suspend Fuel Tax Hikes Amid Violent Protests in France - Reports

Since mid-November, mass protests against rising fuel prices have been taking place in France with demonstrations in the centre of Paris that have resulted in riots and hundreds of protesters being detained.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe intends to declare a moratorium on the increase in fuel taxes, which has led to mass demonstrations and unrest in the country, AFP reported citing government sources.

According to AFP, the minister will announce the government's decision while meeting with the party La Republique En Marche! (The Republic on the move!).

The French government has officially cancelled a meeting with yellow vest protestors that was scheduled for 4 December, France24 reported.

While Emmanuel Macron earlier threatened not to back down on the anti-pollution fuel taxes that sparked protests, the government has indicated that it might make concessions.

Saturday's protests in Paris were followed by significant clashes between demonstrators and the police, riots, and cars being torched. During the riots that engulfed the French capital, 412 people were detained and 133 were injured during the protests, including 23 security officials.

