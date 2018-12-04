Paris to Suspend Fuel Tax Hikes Amid Violent Protests in France - Reports

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe intends to declare a moratorium on the increase in fuel taxes, which has led to mass demonstrations and unrest in the country, AFP reported citing government sources.
The French government has officially cancelled a meeting with yellow vest protestors that was scheduled for 4 December, France24 reported.
While Emmanuel Macron earlier threatened not to back down on the anti-pollution fuel taxes that sparked protests, the government has indicated that it might make concessions.
Saturday's protests in Paris were followed by significant clashes between demonstrators and the police, riots, and cars being torched. During the riots that engulfed the French capital, 412 people were detained and 133 were injured during the protests, including 23 security officials.
