French Left-Wing Parties to Debate No-Confidence Vote Against Gov't - Reports

PARIS (Sputnik) - The left-wing parties of the French parliament — the Socialist Party, La France Insoumise (Unbowed France), and the Communist Party — have agreed to bring up for discussion a vote of no-confidence against the country's government, BFMTV reported on Thursday, citing a source in the parliament.

The decision is related to the ongoing rallies in the country, triggered by the fuel prices surge, the BFMTV broadcaster reported. Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron has asked political forces, trade unions, and entrepreneurs to make a call for peace in the country amid protests against the government policies.

The so-called yellow vests protests against the increasing fuel taxes, imposed by Macron, have been rocking France since 17 November, as diesel prices in the country have risen by around 23 percent since the beginning of the year, while the petrol prices have gone up by 15 percent. According to research, published by the sociological service Harris Interactive, over 70% of the French public supported the demonstrations although they turned into violent clashes in several cities.