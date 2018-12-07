French High School Students Protest Government Reforms in Paris

The recent education reform in France complicates the selective process for entry into higher education institutions, and implies a significant increase in education fees for foreign students.
"Social unrest is on the rise in the country. 'Yellow vests' have taken to the streets, as people cannot tolerate anymore. We, young people, are also taking to the streets as we are the country's future. We are completing high school education and do not know what to do next, how to continue our education. The authorities have allegedly initiated a dialogue with us, but they do not listen to us," a representative of the lyceum students' association told Sputnik.
Young people have started gathering on the Place de la Bataille de Stalingrad, a square in the 19th district of Paris, at about 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on Friday. Every group of students coming to the square is welcomed with loud cheers, with the protest itself taking place in a calm atmosphere.
Des centaines de manifestants place de la Bataille de Stalingrad à #Paris ► https://t.co/eJSNiw2FQl #Stalingrad #lyceeencolere pic.twitter.com/jdoC4ckF0z— France 3 Paris (@France3Paris) December 7, 2018
READ MORE: French High School Students Take to Streets of Paris to Protest School Reform
All comments
Show new comments (0)