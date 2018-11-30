Macron: Despite "Legitimate Anger", "No Retreat" Over Fuel Prices

After the fuel price hike in France, a movement of protesters known as "Yellow Jackets" started demonstrations across the country. The protesters have been blocking the roads and fuel depots, harshly criticizing French President, calling on him to resign over fuel prices.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that there would be no changes in internal policy, even though he sees "the legitimate anger, the impatience, the suffering of a part of the people who want to live better".

During his visit to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the G20 Summit is taking place, Macron met with the local French community, addressing the problems France has been facing recently in his speech.

He vowed that he would "never retreat" because of the protesters' pressure, and that he would "pursue with force" his agenda without "giving in to demagoguery" and "without giving up ambitions".

"It will be up to me to make additional decisions in the weeks and months to come, but they will never be retreats but rather, for this moment, more intense", Macron said in front of Argentina's French community.

He noted that the protests against the surge in fuel prices and taxes are "a challenge for all of the country's forces, for the people, for the government" and that he is up to "confront all the modern forms of injustice".

During his speech, he did not mention the "Yellow Vests" directly.

Since the beginning of the protests, around 300, 000 people have taken part in demonstrations.

The "Yellow Jacket" or "Yellow Vests" movement sprang up after Macron's Cabinet's decision to impose an increase of 6.5 cents on diesel and 2.9 cents on petrol beginning 1 January 2019.