Labour MPs Ready to Vote for Any Brexit Accord to Stop No-Deal Scenario - Reports

The majority of the UK's Labour Party rejected departing Prime Minister Theresa May's EU withdrawal agreement three times, but now they are more concerned about leaving the European Union with no deal at all.

Over a dozen Labour MPs are ready to vote for "any Brexit deal" to break the years-long impasse, The Sun reported, citing senior party backbenchers as saying.

One MP who rejected outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal agreement three times told the media outlet that she would back "any deal" that resembled the accord negotiated by May "in a heartbeat".

The lawmaker reportedly added that she would be joined by other Labour MPs in doing so, while another dozen colleagues would choose to abstain.

Senior Labour MP John Mann, who voted for May's deal three times, has stated that up to 30 of his party's members could either back the agreement or sit on the fence.

Only five Labour MPs voted for Theresa May's deal when it was crushed for the third - and final - time on 29 March, while just two chose to abstain.

One MP is said to have even joked that several Labour MPs could find themselves "locked in the toilet" so they could evade a no confidence vote aimed at preventing a "no-deal Brexit" scenario under PM hopeful Boris Johnson.

Incidentally, Lisa Nandy, a Labour MP, who served as Shadow Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, said earlier this week that she would also now vote for the deal:

"If that deal were put on the table through the Withdrawal Agreement Bill I would do - as I said we should just before Theresa May resigned - and vote for it at second reading in order to thrash out the details at a later date because there are still outstanding concerns. But my God, why did it take so long? We had three years, why did it take so long?" she told BBC Two's PoliticsLive, at the same time adding that she'd vote to revoke Article 50 rather than support a no-deal Brexit.

The Labour MPs' concerns follow statements by the two main candidates to replace May as Tory leader and PM, Boris Johnson and British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who said that if elected, they would leave the EU without a deal if necessary.

The former London mayor, Johnson, previously warned that the Conservative Party would face "extinction" if Brexit is delayed further and vowed that Brexit would be delivered by 31 October, with or without a deal. Hunt, in turn, said that he would be prepared to postpone the withdrawal by a few days if there's a good alternative deal in sight.

The UK was supposed to finalise its divorce from the EU on 29 March 2019, but May's government failed to secure support for its withdrawal agreement before the deadline, which prompted the PM to request an extension to avoid a no-deal scenario.

London received a flexible Brexit extension until 31 October, with Brussels demanding that the UK hold elections to the European Parliament in May or leave on 1 June without a deal.