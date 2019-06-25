Register
11:09 GMT +325 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Conservative Party Member of Parliament Boris Johnson speaks at a fringe event during the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre, in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018.

    Boris Johnson Slams Theresa May's Brexit Deal as 'Dead', Explains Silence on Girlfriend 'Row'

    © AP Photo / Rui Vieira
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The leading Tory candidate to replace outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May announced earlier this month that he is determined to negotiate more favourable terms for the UK to leave the EU in case he assumes office.

    Speaking with the BBC, UK prime minister hopeful Boris Johnson said that would need to cooperate with the European Union to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland or steep trade tariffs in the event of a no-deal scenario.

    At the same time, he said that he did "not believe for a moment" that the UK would pull out without a deal, even though he was willing to do so.

    The bookies' favourite suggested that there were "abundant, abundant technical fixes" that could be made to avoid border checks and break the Irish backstop stalemate, but admitted that there's "no single magic bullet" to solve the pressing issue.

    Johnson said that the withdrawal deal negotiated by departing Prime Minister Theresa May that had been rejected three times by UK MPs is "dead". He, however, added that it was still possible to seal a new agreement with the bloc before the new deadline of 31 October. 

    "I think actually that politics has changed so much since 29 March. I think on both sides of the Channel there's a really different understanding of what is needed", he said, referring to the original Brexit deadline.

    The former London mayor insisted that if he was elected he would initiate a new round of talks with Brussels as soon as he reached No. 10 to discuss a free trade agreement. Johnson likewise suggested EU officials might change their stance on renegotiation because they have Brexit Party MEPs they do not want in the European Parliament.

    He also said that the EU want to get the £39 billion divorce payment, which he previously vowed to withhold unless the bloc agreed a better deal.

    While Johnson was open about his political plans, he remained tight-lipped about his private life when he was asked about widespread rumours that he had an explosive row with his girfriend Carrie Symonds over the weekend.

    "I do not talk about stuff involving my family, my loved ones. And there's a very good reason for that. That is that, if you do, you drag them into things that really is... not fair on them", he replied, adding that the public actually wants to know, "what is going on with his guy? Does he, when it comes to trust, when it comes to character, all those things, does he deliver what he says he's going to deliver?"

    The 55-year-old has faced much pressure from the public since reports emerged that his neighbour called police over an alleged loud dispute between Johnson and Symonds that purportedly included lots of smashing of objects and screaming.

    Johnson's interview came hours after his closest rival in the race for the keys to No. 10, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt called him a "coward" for his decision not to appear on Channel 4's Tories leadership debates earlier in June.

    "Whether it's complacency or cowardice, it's not a good look for Boris to be ducking debates with me. Because if you want the job, you need to show up for the interview... So don't be a coward Boris - man up and show the country you can cope with the intense scrutiny the most difficult job in the country will involve", Hunt said.

    Johnson, however, challenged Hunt to a debate on Tuesday, 25 June.

    Following Theresa May's resignation announcement in May, at least 10 contenders launched bids to take her spot. Johnson and Hunt have secured their places as the final contenders for the Tory Leadership, making it through the MP votes and onto the members' ballot.

    In the final vote for MPs, Boris remained the frontrunner after gaining 162 votes, Hunt came second with 77 votes, while UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove was eliminated from the race with just 75 votes. 

    The new head of the Conservative Party will be chosen from the two remaining candidates through a postal ballot of the 160,000 party members on 22 July.

    Tags:
    EU, deal, leadership, Tory, Tories, UK Conservative Party, Conservative Party, prime minister, row, Brexit, UK, Theresa May, Jeremy Hunt, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse