Register
19:51 GMT +312 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters rally against delay of the Brexit process in London, the United Kingdom on 29 March, 2019

    No Deal Brexit 'Not a Bad Thing' - Geopolitical Analyst

    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    With a no deal Brexit at the forefront of the Conservative Party leadership campaign for the likes of Boris Johnson, the future of Northern Ireland and its border with the neighbouring Republic of Ireland remains a contentious issue.

    But assuming that no hard border was put in place between the two, would a reversion to WTO rules have as much of a negative  economic and social impact on the region,  as many of the pro remain factions in Westminster within the Labour Party in particular, seem to so desperately believe.

    Sputnik spoke with Adam Garrie, geopolitical analyst and director at Eurasia Future for more…

    Sputnik: Would a no deal Brexit be as bad as many claim, and do you think that it is a realistic possibility?

    Adam Garrie: A no deal Brexit is not only not a bad thing, but it’s what people voted for. When one votes to leave an organisation; it means you leave every part of that organisation.

    Boris Johnson at the podium during a Vote Leave event during the 2016 Brexit referendum
    © AFP 2019 /
    ‘Delay Means Corbyn’: Boris Johnson to Launch Campaign With Vow to Deliver Brexit
    It’s a bit like a divorce, saying that you’re not going to live with the ex-wife, but you get to see her every night when you’re feeling in a certain mood.

    Real life doesn’t work that way, when businesses break up a business partnership, a former partner doesn’t get to control a certain aspect of the business that he used to have a stake in.

    So this idea that a halfway Brexit, a Brexit in name only is somehow what people voted for, is not only ludicrous, but it’s deeply insulting.

    The biggest problem in terms of a WTO Brexit which is what it ought to be called, is that the government has been doing it all wrong. Instead of going round for three years to Brussels with a begging cup, what the government should have been doing is talking to people like the Japanese, the Chinese, the Americans, the Indians, the Pakistanis, the Australians, the Canadians, the list goes on, all of the countries that could have STAs with the UK, that should have been the priority.

    So that when the 29th of March came there should have been a clean exit from the EU, and the free trading agreements that could have been made, beginning in late 2016 could have gradually come into force.

    In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 file photo British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government, at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels. British ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has slammed Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit policy, a move likely to fuel speculation that he is seeking to oust her. Johnson wrote in the Daily Telegraph on Monday Sept. 3, 2018 that May's so-called Chequers plan for continued ties with the European Union after Brexit will leave Britain in a weakened position
    © AP Photo / Thierry Charlier
    Frontrunner Johnson Vows to Deliver Brexit, 'Deal or No Deal', In Campaign Video
    There will be some difficulties in terms of getting all of these agreements up to speed, because they haven’t been made yet, but that’s not the fault of the people who voted for Brexit, that’s not the fault of the concept of Brexit, and it’s certainly not the fault of the people who now want to move on, and want the democratic will of the people to be executed.

    Sputnik: Could Labour win the next British general election?

    Adam Garrie: As for what Labour are doing they are really in a race with Theresa May’s Tories to see who can be the least popular. And the danger is that for Labour if the Tories elect a new leader who is not as frankly useless as Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn, they are going to win in spite of the fact that they’ve been responsible for this malaise over the last three years.

    Sputnik: How do you see the future of the Brexit Party developing?

    Adam Garrie: All of that depends on what happens in October. If on the 31st of October there’s a clean break from Brussels; that means no more delays, it means not Mrs May’s dreadful deal that I think is already long dead, it’s a zombie deal if anything, if Britain leaves with a clean Brexit, on the 31st of October, it will be anyone’s guess as to what the future of the Brexit Party will be, because it will be difficult to envisage a Brexit Party once their main platform has been achieved.

    In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 file photo British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government, at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels. British ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has slammed Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit policy, a move likely to fuel speculation that he is seeking to oust her. Johnson wrote in the Daily Telegraph on Monday Sept. 3, 2018 that May's so-called Chequers plan for continued ties with the European Union after Brexit will leave Britain in a weakened position
    © AP Photo / Thierry Charlier
    Frontrunner Johnson Vows to Deliver Brexit, 'Deal or No Deal', In Campaign Video
    When it comes to making all of the free trading agreements necessary. A lot of the members of the Brexit Party, people like Richard Tice, people like Nigel Farage, could, in fact, play an important part in negotiating on behalf of the UK, and so I could see Brexit Party perhaps transitioning to a party of trade, a free trade party, and advocating robust negotiations with trading partners, but it’s anyone’s guess in terms of if Britain leaves.

    If Britain doesn’t leave on the 31st then the Brexit Party is committed to fielding candidates in every constituency in the next general election, and I think they could likely win, because if Britain doesn’t Brexit on the 31st of October, it will be down to the Tories letting the country down again, only this time under another leader, and I don’t think they’ll get a third chance to rectify that.

    Related:

    ‘EU Cannot be Blackmailed’: UK Won’t Get Better Brexit Deal, German Minister Says
    United Kingdom and South Korea Strike Agreement for Post-Brexit Trade
    Merkel Could Be Willing to Renegotiate Brexit With New PM - Jeremy Hunt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tehran Opens Giant Insects Park
    Tehran Opens New Attraction Close to Jurassic Park Featuring Giant Insects
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse