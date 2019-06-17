Register
15:12 GMT +317 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Leader of the British opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn (C), smiles as he poses with members of the shadow cabinet including Deputy leader Tom Watson (CL) and Shadow Health Secretary Heidi Alexander (CR), Labour Party and TUC members during a photocall for the 'Labour In for Britain' campaign in London, on June 14, 2016 calling for a remain vote in the EU referendum

    ‘Our Hearts are Remain’: Deputy Labour Leader Watson Defies Corbyn, Calls for 2nd Brexit Referendum

    © AFP 2019 / BEN STANSALL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Reports suggest that the vociferously pro-EU Mr Watson is frustrating colleagues within the leadership, not least Mr Corbyn himself, who is yet to officially announce Labour’s support for a second referendum on Brexit.

    The UK Labour Party’s deputy leader, Tom Watson, has intensified the pressure on his boss, Jeremy Corbyn, by emphatically calling for the party to throw its weight behind a second EU referendum.

    On Monday, Mr Watson held a keystone speech in front of an audience at the Centre for European Reform, in which he unapologetically declared that “our [Labour’s] hearts are Remain,” and that - mimicking what is fast becoming the mainstream line - another referendum is the only way to break the Brexit stalemate.

    ​Mr Watson pronounced that a second vote on the UK’s future relationship with the EU is “the only tool” to moving Britain forward, saying that, “our members are Remain, our values our remain, our hearts our remain… we need to be loud and proud in support of Europe.”

    "I love Europe because I’m a democratic socialist. Socialism is achieving common causes by the strength of collective endeavour. That’s what Europe is. We’ve shied away from saying these things for too long. But now, as we stare down the barrel of a Boris Johnson premiership, we really must," Watson said.

    "Our future doesn’t need to be Brexit. We can change the future. We can put Britain back at the heart of Europe again. We can be proud of leading the fight for a fairer and stronger future, together," he also added.

    Jeremy Corbyn has, to date, refused to wholeheartedly embrace a second referendum, arguing that instead what Britain needs to crack the Westminster deadlock is a general election, from which he believes that the Labour Party will emerge victorious and can subsequently return to Brussels to renegotiate a fresh Brexit agreement.

    The development also comes amidst reports that Mr Watson’s increasingly loud calls for a second referendum have put him in the firing line of Corbyn loyalists, who have reportedly expressed growing frustration with his deviation from the official party line on Brexit.

    Over the past few weeks, discussion has been rife across UK media that some Corbyn advisors close to the leader’s office, including national union bosses, have been pressing for a new deputy leadership contest that could see Mr Watson booted from his seat.

    The Guardian very recently quoted an anonymous Labour Party senior source as saying that, “there is talk of petitions going round local parties, particularly to rally support for a deputy leadership contest. This would require more than 50 MPs to back it to get off the ground.”

    Moreover, last week, chairman of Labour, Ian Lavery, snapped at those within the party campaigning for a second referendum, branding them as “left wing intellectuals” who were simply “sneering at the ordinary people” by defying the initial 2016 Brexit referendum’s result, in which a majority voted to leave the EU.

    Tags:
    no-deal Brexit, Brexit, Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, Tom Watson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Artek: Diamond of Soviet Pioneer Camping
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse