Register
21:47 GMT +315 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinian Hamas masked gunmen display their military skills during a rally to commemorate the 27th anniversary of the Hamas militant group, in Gaza City, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014

    US Aid to Palestinians Was Going Into Building Hamas' Tunnel Network – Author

    © AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    Hamas leaders largely see the resignation of former Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman as their victory. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Qanta A. Ahmed, a British-American Muslim, non-fiction author and broadcast media commentator, shared her views on the Islamist organization and the way it spends international aid provided to Palestinians.

    Sputnik: You visited the Gaza border this autumn. What did you find out while being there?

    Qanta A. Ahmed: I think until you actually see the geography and the proximity of the threat to the state of Israel it's very difficult to interpret events from 10 thousand miles away and that's why I went. I specifically went to understand the geography of the border; I also wanted to see the tunnel networks that Hamas has built and actually walks inside the tunnels which were seemed to be high-finished concrete with ventilation, electrical wiring, [and] lightning. I went in wearing a white jacket and came out completely in fact to see where the billions of dollars of international aid have been spent.

    READ MORE: Liberman Resignation is Failure in Fight Against Palestinian Resistance — Hamas

    In this photo provided by the United Nations, Palestinian Ambassador to the U.N. Riyad Mansour addresses the media at U.N. headquarters after submitting documents to join the International Criminal Court on Friday, Jan. 2, 2015. The Palestinians moved quickly to join the court after suffering a defeat in the U.N. Security Council, which rejected a resolution Tuesday that would have set a three-year deadline for the establishment of a Palestinian state on lands occupied by Israel.
    © AP Photo/ UN Photo/Evan Schneider
    Palestinian Envoy on Situatuion in Gaza: UNSC Fails to Shoulder Responsibility
    And I also was privy with the deputy commander of the Gaza division to satellite images which were classified and I was not allowed to take pictures of them in any way. But it gave me some idea of the network of tunnels inside Gaza or like in described [inaudible] everywhere where the tunnel is being built. Many of them have been identified by Israel and it looks like Jackson Pollock's painting. It is unbelievably densely built up with a labyrinth of tunnels which would put to shame the British underground or the American subway network.

    And this is what happened is in conflict, there is a labyrinth [that] provides shelter not to Palestinian civilians — who are at the mercy of Hamas and who are themselves tremendously victim to these rabid anti-Zionists and fanatical Islamic leadership they have in Gaza — but the Hamas commanders going there, they store armaments in there.

    READ MORE:  Lieberman's Resignation Far From Being a Victory for Hamas — Academic

    An explosion is seen during an Israeli air strike on Hamas's television station, in Gaza City November 12, 2018.
    © REUTERS/ Ahmed Zakot
    Gaza Violence Part of ‘Collective Punishment' for Palestinians - Activist
    And by using these underground tunnels they are able to evade a lot of the most modern surveillance techniques that Israel uses just like the United States does in sense of grand technology and so forth. So, one was the extraordinary militarization of the Hamas warfare, which is clearly anticipating more conflicts in the future, at the expense of the increasingly impoverished population.

    Remember until recently the United States was providing $240 million annually to ANERA [American Near East Refugee Aid] to support these refugees. Much of this money [is] going into building the infrastructure that I was seeing. Certainly, I want people to understand that this war that you see — we are not in a war at the moment but it's true, this is the most violent skirmish between Hamas and Israel in many years.

    READ MORE: Palestinian Militants Declare Ceasefire With Israel Amid Gaza Escalation

    And there is a threat that it could spill over into warfare. The war is on several levels. It is now has to abide by international rule of law. Israel is held to the same standards as the United States or Britain might be in a conflict. And Hamas consistently violates after this incident, though I don't see that as a provocation. Hamas sees the existence of Israel as a provocation to any kind of violent warfare.

    Hamas is able to launch 460 rockets now we think maybe 500 rockets. Those rockets they should be properly named missiles have missile impact and they have no ability to be targeted with precision. So, they by definition will target civilians in Israel, kindergartens in Israel. The terror tunnel I went inside actually came out in a farmer field with the intent to going to a nearby kindergarten. So this is the circumstance that Israel lives with every day.     

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    From 'Drown Prisoners' to Calls for Nuking Hamas: Lieberman's Career in 7 Quotes
    Hamas Caused Political Earthquake in Israel - Spokesman on Lieberman's Departure
    Lieberman's Resignation Far From Being a Victory for Hamas – Academic
    Liberman Resignation is Failure in Fight Against Palestinian Resistance - Hamas
    Israeli Defenсe Minister Lieberman Resigns, Slams PM for 'Surrendering to Hamas'
    Tags:
    underground tunnels, international aid, rockets, civilians, missiles, arms, Hamas, Donald Trump, Avigdor Lieberman, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Strip, Israel, Europe, United States, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse