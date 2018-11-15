Hamas Caused Political Earthquake in Israel - Spokesman on Lieberman's Departure

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman announced his resignation, expressing his protest against the truce with the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has commented on the resignation of Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman after a sharp disagreement with the government over the Gaza ceasefire deal.

"Lieberman's resignation is an admission of [Israel's] defeat and helplessness in the face of the Palestinian resistance forces," Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said as quoted by the Haaretz.

He added that Israeli minister's resignation "is an important political victory for Gaza, which — by standing firm against the Israeli aggression — succeeded in causing a political earthquake in Israel."

Lieberman, who took the post of Minister of Defense in 2016, is known as a supporter of tough measures against Hamas.

He stepped down from his position on Wednesday and announced the withdrawal of his right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party from the ruling coalition headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Tuesday, Lieberman refused to support the government's decision to cease hostilities with Gaza militants, criticizing it as a "capitulation to terrorism." The minister, instead, had called for a more decisive blow against the Hamas movement, de facto governing the enclave.