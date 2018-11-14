Lieberman's Resignation Far From Being a Victory for Hamas – Academic

Sputnik: What is your take on Mr. Lieberman's resignation and the reasoning he has given for it?
Abraham Diskin: The latest trigger was the ceasefire with the Hamas and [Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor] Lieberman believed that it's too early and the Hamas will not deter on the contrary and I am sure that he also had questions of popularity in Israel in mind but it seems that generally speaking he was not sincere. I think it's really disagreements with the prime minister who was more moderate several times concerning the conflict with terrorists in general and the Hamas in particular.
Sputnik: Well Mr. Lieberman is obviously very unhappy with the current situation the cash infusion from Qatari would have been the point but also the ceasefire. Is this heaping more pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu to actually go for early elections? And why is he not wanting to actually authorize early elections in Israel?
Sputnik: Now the Gazans is actually saying that this is a political victory for them, do you believe that is the case?
Abraham Diskin: As far as I evaluate the situation the Hamas really begged for ceasefire. I think that Israel signalled by the air bombing, the very accurate air bombing I think that Israel was really cautious not to cause too many casualties in general and civilian casualties in particular but I think that the blows that the Hamas had to observe were very-very severe and to the best of my knowledge and to the best of my understanding it is very-very far from being a Hamas victory. Although the Hamas present it as such I think that the opposite is correct and I also think that the people in Israel don't really understand what I've just said. People say well maybe Netanyahu got cold feet, maybe the deterrence shouldn't be possible. [Inaudible] with the demonstrations on the fence by the people in Gaza, we'll see that very soon. But I think that the Hamas was hurt too severely in spite of the fact that they present it in an opposite way.
Sputnik: I am reading that Mr Netanyahu is going to be the interim defence minister as well. Is the prime minister and the government going to be able to get through this particular event, [which is] obviously heaping a lot of pressure on the actual government itself and what can we expect now from Hamas now the Israeli pursuing conflict in general moving forward? What's your take on that?
