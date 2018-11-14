Liberman Resignation is Failure in Fight Against Palestinian Resistance - Hamas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri has stated that the resignation of Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman proves that Israel recognizes its failure in the fight against Palestinian resistance.

"[Lieberman's resignation is an] admission of defeat and a sign of failure to face the Palestinian resistance," Zuhri said, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

According to Zuhri, these political developments in Israel mean a "political victory for Gaza."

The comment follows Lieberman's refusal to support the government's decision to cease hostilities with Gaza militants on November 13, criticizing it as a "capitulation to terrorism." The minister, instead, has called for a more decisive blow against the Hamas movement, de facto governing the enclave. Lieberman also insisted that an early parliamentary election should be held in the country as soon as possible.

Apart from that, Lieberman announced his resignation and the withdrawal of his right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party from the ruling coalition headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the sharp disagreement on a Gaza ceasefire deal.

The resignation of Lieberman has not deprived Netanyahu of the parliamentary majority's support but reduced the ruling coalition to 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.