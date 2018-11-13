WATCH: IDF Releases Video of Airstrike in Response to Rockets Launched from Gaza

Israeli Defense Forces have released footage of an Israeli Air Force strike on what the IDF reports was Hamas’ military intelligence headquarters.

Hamas militant group has threatened to fire rockets at the Israeli towns of Beersheba, Ashdod if the IDF airstrikes on Gaza continue.

Earlier in the day, the IDF reported making an airstrike on "Hamas' military intelligence headquarters" after more than 300 rockets were launched at Israeli territory earlier from the Gaza Strip. Israeli Defense Forces said that the target was the place "where Hamas' intelligence operatives gathered information to launch attacks on Israelis".

"Since Gaza terror organizations began their widespread attack on Israeli civilians: approx. 370 rockets were launched from #Gaza at #Israel. Approx. 100 rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defence system," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

We struck Hamas’ military intelligence HQ in response to the 300+ rockets that terrorists in #Gaza fired at #Israel.

This is where Hamas' intelligence operatives gathered information to launch attacks on Israelis.

Hamas intentionally established their HQ next to a school. pic.twitter.com/nuHoLmlcD9 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) November 12, 2018

The Israeli servicemen have hit about 150 targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the Palestinians' attacks, including militants' bases, armouries, underground tunnels, three governmental buildings used by the Hamas movement for military purposes and a vessel belonging to the Palestinian militants' naval units.

"In response to the 100s of rockets indiscriminately fired from #Gaza at #Israel, our fighter jets have been striking Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror targets throughout Gaza. Hamas will bear the consequences of its actions," the IDF added.

The Israeli military also announced it had carried out an airstrike against the headquarters of the Hamas internal security service, which, according to the IDF, was situated at a tower building disguised as Al Amal Hotel.

According to medics, at least three people were killed in air attacks on the Palestinian territory, while rocket launches at Israel claimed life of a man and caused injuries to over 50 people.

The hostilities on the Israeli-Gaza border have resumed after the Palestinian militants launched rocket attacks at Israel in revenge for seven militants killed during an Israeli special forces operation at the weekend.

Previously, The Israeli military said some 300 rockets were fired by the Palestinian militants throughout Monday into Israel’s southern territories. Israeli Defense Forces responded by attacking over 70 militant targets in the Gaza Strip from the ground and the air.

WATCH UNTIL THE END: This is the true impact of terror. 300+ rockets fired from #Gaza at innocent #Israelis. Civilians are #NotATarget.

CC: @UN pic.twitter.com/Mht4qEiUZ7 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) November 13, 2018

RAW FOOTAGE: The skies of southern Israel RIGHT NOW. Dozens of rockets are being fired from #Gaza at Israeli civilians. pic.twitter.com/Iu6QwzUo8l — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) November 12, 2018

The relations between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been increasingly tense since 2005. The Gaza Strip is one of the two parts of the partially recognized State of Palestine, which until 2005 was Israeli territory. Palestinian protesters continue regular clashes with the Israeli troops on the border, while the Israeli side accuses Gaza of ongoing shelling.