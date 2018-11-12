Palestinian Militants Fired About 300 Rockets at Israel, Israeli Army Says

Israeli army said that over 300 rockets have been launched by Palestinian militants at Southern Israel with tens of them intercepted by Israel.

🚨Sirens continue to sound across southern Israel.🚨 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) November 12, 2018

More than one rocket per minute has been fired from Gaza at Israel over the course of two hours. Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/UEJyKQaQar — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) November 12, 2018

Air-raid warning sirens continue to sound throughout the south of the country, warning residents of the continuation of Palestinian shelling, according to a report by Sputnik correspondent from Israel.

In response to the Palestinian shelling, the Israeli military attacked over 70 militant targets in the Gaza Strip from the ground and the air. According to local doctors, three Gaza Strip residents died in Israeli strikes. One of the Israeli airstrikes specifically targeted the Hamas-run Al-Aqsa TV station.