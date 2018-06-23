'It's Raining Goals!': Twitter Goes Bananas as Belgium Destroys Tunisia 5-2

Belgium’s 5-2 win over Tunisia in the second match of the group round in Moscow has become the game with the most scored goals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
While the Red Devils have currently scored more goals than any other team in the tournament, their striker Lukaku has caught up with Cristiano Ronaldo as the player with the most goals. Although their second consecutive victory has still not guaranteed Belgium a playoff ticket, football fans continue to discuss the breathtaking match online.
The score, unprecedented for this World Cup, may have left some viewers speechless.
#BELTUN— Audrey ketturrah Osm (@audreyosmonds) 23 июня 2018 г.
Its raining goals take your umbrellas pic.twitter.com/cPoyxv4i7U
🔥 This game…— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) 23 июня 2018 г.
— 6 mins: Belgium 1 — 0 Tunisia
— 16 mins: Belgium 2 — 0 Tunisia
— 18 mins: Belgium 2 — 1 Tunisia
The World Cup is lit!#BELTUN pic.twitter.com/coK4UvERWp
And it's raining ☔☔☔ #BELTUN #WorldCup— Agranee (@Riverbabes3) 23 июня 2018 г.
How is it already 3-1 when the second half is yet to start #BELTUN pic.twitter.com/nwe8xhknTh— malia tortilla (@sunspearing) 23 июня 2018 г.
Me getting into the second half like#BELTUN pic.twitter.com/Rrof7BGRyX— Kingwai G.O.A.T 🇰🇪 (@felix_kikwai) 23 июня 2018 г.
Um, Foster, Belgium scored 2 goals in the first 25 minutes in this match.#BELTUN pic.twitter.com/qBd1DDW777— john 'in Bert we trust' smith (@lvandle) 23 июня 2018 г.
No mercy has been shown to Tunisia.
Tunisian coach on Belgian attack.#BELTUN #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/plZSSpuhaF— Ram Nadgir (@fuzzyramm) 23 июня 2018 г.
Africans watching Tunisia get a thrashing be like— nick (@nicspectre) 23 июня 2018 г.
"Alright!…. alright!… alright!…"… #BELTUN pic.twitter.com/mwasZJTyoJ
🥊 Scenes at half time as the manager is taking Tunisia away from Lukaku! #BELTUN pic.twitter.com/QA86AxECrc— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) 23 июня 2018 г.
Tunisia be like 😂😂#BELTUN pic.twitter.com/toijYgyxxs— Tiny (@TinyVisagie) 23 июня 2018 г.
I guess the man of the match should be the goalkeeper of Tunisia, cuz he didn't broke in tears or got a heart attack during the match— Metalhead of Bodom🤘 (@ruaahell) 23 июня 2018 г.
😂#BELTUN#WorldCup
Lukaku, who has so far scored four goals at this tournament, hasn’t only become Belgium's all-time top scorer, but he has also challenged Cristiano Ronaldo and even Diego Maradona.
Lukaku breasts⚽⚽ against Tunisia is awesome. Clinical striker #BELTUN pic.twitter.com/QYwDhqxu7W— Ash-han De Hassan (@AshhanDeHassan1) 23 июня 2018 г.
Romelu Lukaku deserves much more appreciation than the overrated Ronaldo. Just saying🤷🏻♀️ #BELTUN pic.twitter.com/QKr3TOowWn— rime🇧🇪 (@amourmartina) 23 июня 2018 г.
Ronaldo watching Lukaku's performance#BELTUN pic.twitter.com/21eTlkLZEe— Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) 23 июня 2018 г.
Those who said Lukaku is fraud delete those tweets and drafts now. Lukaku for #WorldCup top scorer #BELTUN pic.twitter.com/dvGbnGNK5x— Kyama ™ (@Elijahkyama) 23 июня 2018 г.
Please @RomeluLukaku9… Het is genoeg geweest 😞😀🇧🇪🍾🇧🇪 #BELTUN pic.twitter.com/hjHCS2gwqW— Bart De Moor (@Bartdmo) 23 июня 2018 г.
Eden Hazard, named the best player of the match, also caught glimpses of love.
Watching the #BELTUN game and…— Katherine Klingseis (@Katkling) 23 июня 2018 г.
(Spoiler: He is not) pic.twitter.com/tDjB6kx1ve
Legends only. #BELTUN pic.twitter.com/T9wTGehnj6— Ꚃαm 🐝🇧🇪 (@K_Oriented) 23 июня 2018 г.
Some users made grim prophecies for Belgium’s next match against England.
#BELTUN England right now 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9SF43rY6Ke— KiBe HuM (@kibe_hum) 23 июня 2018 г.
England fans after watching #BELTUN pic.twitter.com/Hd6b8UUc0G— BigSlothOne (@BigSlothOne1) 23 июня 2018 г.
