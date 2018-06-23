'It's Raining Goals!': Twitter Goes Bananas as Belgium Destroys Tunisia 5-2

Seven goals in one of the most exciting matches of the 2018 World Cup has set a record and left social media in awe. While Belgian forward Lukaku steals Cristiano Ronaldo’s thunder with four goals for his team, netizens rushed to Twitter with jokes, memes, and words of love.

Belgium’s 5-2 win over Tunisia in the second match of the group round in Moscow has become the game with the most scored goals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

While the Red Devils have currently scored more goals than any other team in the tournament, their striker Lukaku has caught up with Cristiano Ronaldo as the player with the most goals. Although their second consecutive victory has still not guaranteed Belgium a playoff ticket, football fans continue to discuss the breathtaking match online.

The score, unprecedented for this World Cup, may have left some viewers speechless.

🔥 This game…



— 6 mins: Belgium 1 — 0 Tunisia



— 16 mins: Belgium 2 — 0 Tunisia



— 18 mins: Belgium 2 — 1 Tunisia



The World Cup is lit!#BELTUN pic.twitter.com/coK4UvERWp — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) 23 июня 2018 г.

How is it already 3-1 when the second half is yet to start #BELTUN pic.twitter.com/nwe8xhknTh — malia tortilla (@sunspearing) 23 июня 2018 г.

Um, Foster, Belgium scored 2 goals in the first 25 minutes in this match.#BELTUN pic.twitter.com/qBd1DDW777 — john 'in Bert we trust' smith (@lvandle) 23 июня 2018 г.

No mercy has been shown to Tunisia.

🥊 Scenes at half time as the manager is taking Tunisia away from Lukaku! #BELTUN pic.twitter.com/QA86AxECrc — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) 23 июня 2018 г.

I guess the man of the match should be the goalkeeper of Tunisia, cuz he didn't broke in tears or got a heart attack during the match

😂#BELTUN#WorldCup — Metalhead of Bodom🤘 (@ruaahell) 23 июня 2018 г.

Lukaku, who has so far scored four goals at this tournament, hasn’t only become Belgium's all-time top scorer, but he has also challenged Cristiano Ronaldo and even Diego Maradona.

Romelu Lukaku deserves much more appreciation than the overrated Ronaldo. Just saying🤷🏻‍♀️ #BELTUN pic.twitter.com/QKr3TOowWn — rime🇧🇪 (@amourmartina) 23 июня 2018 г.

Those who said Lukaku is fraud delete those tweets and drafts now. Lukaku for #WorldCup top scorer #BELTUN pic.twitter.com/dvGbnGNK5x — Kyama ™ (@Elijahkyama) 23 июня 2018 г.

Eden Hazard, named the best player of the match, also caught glimpses of love.

Some users made grim prophecies for Belgium’s next match against England.