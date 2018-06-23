Register
(File) Belgian football Essevee's Thorgan Hazard and his girlfriend Marie pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the 60th edition of the 'Golden Shoe' award ceremony on January 22, 2014 in Lint

Belgium Team WAGs to Attend BBQ Party After Game Against Tunisia – Report

The so-called “Red Devils” have reportedly invited their WAGs and children to a barbecue and two-night sleepover at their training base in the Moscow region before they head to a match against the English national team in Kaliningrad. But not everyone is going to show up for the family reunion.

The manager of the Belgian national team, Roberto Martinez, has invited his players’ loved ones to join the Red Devils in Russia in-between their games against Tunisia and England, as The Sun reports. In contrast to his predecessor, Marc Wilmots, who reportedly frowned upon family visits during the UEFA Euro 2016, Martinez is pro-family approach during the tournament, according to the British outlet.

 

 

READ MORE: Belgian King to Attend National Team's World Cup Match During Moscow Visit

At this football tournament in Russia, the wives and girlfriends of famous footballers, namely WAGs, and their children are to root for their beloved ones, who will be playing against the Tunisian national team on June 23 at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium.

#5months #postpartum

Публикация от Rafaella Sb Witsel 🙏👨‍👩‍👧‍👧💍💒 (@r_babyberry) 3 Сен 2017 в 1:11 PDT

One-hundred-and-twelve additional visitors are also expected at the Belgian training base in the Moscow region, where a barbecue party is scheduled for the team and their partners and children ahead of their final group game. The Red Devils, who crushed Panama 3-0 on June 18, will face the Three Lions in Kaliningrad on June 28.

 

#tbt

Публикация от Mrs Vermaelen (@pollyroseparsons) 16 Фев 2017 в 4:41 PST

 

However, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who was one of the key players during the Belgian match against Panama, won’t see his wife and 2-year-old-son at the party.

Passionate from miles away🌸

Публикация от Michèle De Bruyne (@lacroixmichele) 30 Апр 2017 в 9:25 PDT

 

"I would also like to see my wife and child but we have decided differently. Among other things it’s because I did not want my son to make that flight. Will I feel lonely? I have prepared myself for that. We will speak on the phone once a day. Everyone decides what is best for his family and I did that too," he said, cited by The Sun.

READ MORE: Beware of Belgium: The Red Devils Are Dark Horses Who Could Win The World Cup

Since its first game against Panama, Belgium has held first place in Group G with 3 points and 3 scored goals, followed by England, which earlier beat Tunisia 2-1. Tunisia and Panama are in third and fourth, respectively.

