Register
07:15 GMT02 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announces his nominee for secretary of education, Miguel Cardona in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 23, 2020.

    'Democracy Under Attack': Joe Biden Threatens Myanmar With US Sanctions Over Army Takeover

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    607
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/16/1081852252_0:0:3012:1695_1200x675_80_0_0_d6e1bf1806e35940b7a2342ed3cc965e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202102021081953746-democracy-under-attack-joe-biden-threatens-myanmar-with-us-sanctions-over-army-takeover/

    Myanmar's military, Tatmadaw, detained National League for Democracy Party (NLD) leader and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as President Win Myint and other members of the ruling party on 1 February, voiding the NLD's landslide November election victory in response to alleged voter fraud and declaring a state of emergency for a year.

    US President Joe Biden has made a statement warning that America could reinstate sanctions on Myanmar in light of the military takeover in the country.

    Myanmar's military detained National League for Democracy Party (NLD) leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other officials on 1 February, citing fraud concering the NLD's recent landslide election win.

    Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar

    Biden's statement on Monday said "the international community should come together in one voice to press the Burmese military to immediately relinquish the power they have seized, release the activists and officials they have detained, lift all telecommunications restrictions, and refrain from violence against civilians".

    ​Recalling that Washington had removed sanctions on Myanmar over the past decade based on its "progress toward democracy", the president added:

    "The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action".

    Joe Biden emphasised that "force should never seek to overrule the will of the people or attempt to erase the outcome of a credible election". The US president concluded the statement by underscoring:

    "The United States will stand up for democracy wherever it is under attack".

    US-Myanmar Relations

    From 1962 until 2011, Washington had restricted bilateral relations with Myanmar, also known as Burma. The political relationship between the United States and Myanmar, already tense because of the Burma Socialist Programme Party, became further strained in the wake of events in 1988.

    Known as the 8888 Nationwide Popular Pro-Democracy Protests, the developments were triggered by a student movement largely driven by students in Yangon (Rangoon) on 8 August 1988.

    The events culminated on 18 September after a crackdown by the State Law and Order Restoration Council (SLORC).

    It was during this crisis that Aung San Suu Kyi emerged as figurehead of the protest movement. When the military arranged an election in 1990, Aung San Suu Kyi's party, the National League for Democracy, won 81 percent of the seats in the government.

    Refusing to recognise the results, the military continued to govern the country as the State Law and Order Restoration Council, while placing Aung San Suu Kyi under house arrest. Her house arrest was finally lifted in 2010.

    Then-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton visited Myanmar in November–December 2011, in the first such visit by a secretary of state since 1955, meeting with the democracy activist Aung San Suu Kyi. Soon after, Washington announced a relaxation of curbs on aid and hinted at the possibility of an exchange of ambassadors.

    In 2012, the Obama administration hailed the reforms in Myanmar, formally easing sanctions in July of that year, as the US president made a landmark visit to the country.

    Myanmar President Thein Sein (C-white top) stands next to US President Barack Obama (8th R) and China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang (9th L) and other leaders as they pose for a group photo before the Plenary Session for the 9th East Asia Summit (ESA) in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw on November 13, 2014.
    © AFP 2020 / YE AUNG THU
    Myanmar President Thein Sein (C-white top) stands next to US President Barack Obama (8th R) and China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang (9th L) and other leaders as they pose for a group photo before the Plenary Session for the 9th East Asia Summit (ESA) in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw on November 13, 2014.

    In September 2016, after Aung San Suu Kyi and her party won a landmark election and claimed a staggering majority in parliament, the former activist visited the US as State Counsellor of Myanmar.

    At the time, Barack Obama lifted the executive order-based framework of the Myanmar sanctions, accordingly restoring the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) trade benefits to Myanmar.

    However, the violent crackdown on Muslim Rohingya later triggered accusations of "genocide" against the government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

    A wave of criticism both inside and outside the country surged after more than 700,000 Rohingyas fled from Myanmar to neighbouring Bangladesh as the authorities in the state of Rakhine unleashed an offensive in retaliation for an attack by Rohingya insurgents on security posts in the area on 25 August 2017.

    Since then, some members of the US Congress have urged for more restrictions because of perceived human rights violations. Washington slapped sanctions on the military chief in Myanmar in 2019 over the crackdown on the Rohingya Muslims.

    Military Takeover

    On 1 February, Myanmar's Tatmadaw declared a year-long state of emergency and arrested National League for Democracy Party (NLD) leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other top government officials. Army chief Min Aung Hlaing's office declared that action was taken in response to alleged voter fraud during the 8 November elections and the military would hold a "free and fair general election" after the emergency is over.

    The NDL had won a landslide victory, sweeping up 396 out of 476 seats in the combined lower and upper houses of parliament, leaving the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) trailing behind.

    The Tatmadaw insisted that the NLD  had rigged the elections, citing 10.5 million cases involving irregularities, Myanmar's Election Commission has been dismissing the claims as groundless. Myanmar's new parliament was due to convene for its first session on Monday.

    Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi attends the opening session of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila
    © REUTERS / Athit Perawongmetha
    Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi attends the opening session of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila

    Aung San Suu Kyi urged the country's population to oppose the military's move, denouncing it as "an attempt to bring the nation back under the military dictatorship without any care for the COVID-19 pandemic people are facing".

    "We urge people to strongly oppose the unacceptable military coup. The people themselves are the most crucial", said the Nobel Peace Prize laureate in a statement posted on the NLD's Facebook page, confirmed by a spokesperson.

    Related:

    Watch Woman Doing Aerobics as Myanmar Coup Unfolds Behind Her Back
    Myanmar Military Gov't Will Try to Put Some Order in Social and Political Life, Analyst Says
    Situation in Myanmar Capital After Military Seizes Power
    Myanmar's Military Shows NDL, Local Armed Groups That It Harnesses Full Power, Scholars Say
    Tags:
    Burma, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar 1 February 2021.
    State of Emergency Declared in Myanmar
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse