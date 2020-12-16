Register
    President-elect Joe Biden stands with his nominees for his national security team at his transition headquarters in the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 24, 2020

    Biden Won’t Scrap Sanctions as US Policy Tool, Will Increase Pressure on Some States, Report Says

    The Trump White House issued about 3,800 sanctions since 2017, about 40 percent more than tObama ordered in his second term. Critics of the sanctions policy have long argued that they don't work, causing the leaderships of affected nations to entrench their opposition to the US.

    President-elect Joe Biden will recalibrate America's sanctions policy, increasing pressure on some countries while easing off others, Reuters has reported, citing multiple sources said to be "familiar with his thinking."

    “It won’t be a pullback or a push forward. It will be a readjustment in the use of the sanctions tool,” one source thought to be close to the transition team said.

    A review of the sanctions policy is expected to take place soon after the 20 January inauguration, with Adewale Adeyemo, Biden’s pick for deputy treasury secretary, expected to lead the reassessment. Adeyemo announced earlier this month that the US would continue to use sanctions broadly “to hold bad actors accountable.”

    Among the entities reportedly set to receive relief are officials from the International Criminal Court, whom the Trump White House sanctioned in September over an investigation into possible US war crimes in Afghanistan.

    Russia, meanwhile, is expected to be hit with more have sanctions, with Biden likely to follow in the UK and EU’s footsteps following the Navalny case. Alleged Russian election meddling, cyberattacks, and the summer’s (debunked) reports about Russian cash bounties on US soldiers’ lives in Afghanistan are also potential reasons Moscow can expert further embargoes.

     

    © Sputnik / Alexey Nikolsky
    Putin Congratulates Biden on Election Victory
    Biden is expected to widen sanctions against China as well, one person close to the transition team said, with new restrictions to target Beijing over Hong Kong, the Uighur situation in Xinjiang, and "possibly" Tibet.

    North Korea may also see sanctions against it ramped up after Trump, who managed to create a personal rapport with Kim Jong-un, laves the White House and is replaced by Biden, who has called the North Korean leader a “thug,” “tyrant,” and “butcher” and criticised Trump over his Korea denuclearisation negotiations.

    Iran is expected to be a "dilemma" for Biden, according to Reuters, with the Democrat’s options including improving the country’s access to humanitarian goods as a first step to lowering tensions.

    The Biden team is also said to be concerned by Trump’s excessive use of sanctions, particularly if it encourages countries under pressure to create alternatives to sidestep US-dominated financial networks.

    The US dramatically expanded the use of sanctions in the 20th century, especially during the Cold War, and currently targets Cuba, Syria, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, and Sudan with broad-ranging restrictions, as well as Russian, Belarusian, Chinese, and Venezuelan officials, entities and businesses, and individuals "contributing to conflict or destabilisation’ in countries including Yemen, Somalia, DR Congo, the Central African Republic, Ivory Coast, and South Sudan.

