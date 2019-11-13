Register
17:27 GMT +313 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and U.S President Donald Trump gesture during the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019

    Ties With Russia, Sale of F-35 and Ops in Syria: Key Possible Topics for Trump-Erdogan Talks

    © AP Photo / Presidential Press Service
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The two presidents' meeting comes as ties between the US and Turkey remain strained over the latter's acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence systems and offensive in Syria against America’s allies, the Kurds.

    US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are meeting at the White House on 13 November to discuss the two states' ties, which have recently been spoiled by major disagreements on a number of topics. Despite the US taking a harsh stance towards Turkey, imposing sanctions over its most recent actions in Syria, some analysts predict that Trump might discuss some easing of pressure with Erdogan during these talks.

    What issues might the two presidents discuss and what concessions might be made to improve the two countries strained relations? Here are some of the topics that the presidents could possibly address:

    Purchase of S-400s and Sale of F-35s

    Trump might take a "businessman's approach" to the issue that has been poisoning the two states' relations since December 2017 – Ankara's purchase of modern Russian S-400 air defence systems, Ali Demirdas, analyst at the University of South Carolina believes.

    The US Congress earlier banned Turkey from buying American F-35 jets and threatened to impose sanctions over its acquisition of Russian air defence systems. But, according to Demirdas, POTUS might offer Turkey a way back into the F-35 programme without ditching the S-400s, believing that it would be better for the US to actually sell the fighter jets worth over 100 million dollars each, rather than denying Ankara the opportunity to buy them.

    F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter
    CC0
    F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter

    The analyst thinks Trump won't take any measures regarding this until after next year’s election. In case of success in November 2020, he will move forward with the sale of F-35 to Turkey, although the US Congress is likely to stand in his way, Demirdas added.

    Limiting Ties With Russia, Preserving Them With US

    During the upcoming meeting with Erdogan, the US president is likely to try to prevent a further rapprochement between Ankara and Moscow, Matthew Hoh, senior fellow at the US Centre for International Policy said.

    At the same time, POTUS will try to prevent Turkey from sailing too far away from the US as that would be a major blow to American geopolitical presence in the Middle East, Demirdas in turn opined. He added that if Washington keeps piling up the pressure on Ankara, the latter might even reconsider keeping a US military contingent on its territory – something that in his opinion the US can't allow.

    Turkish soldiers are seen in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria, in this undated handout photo released by Turkish Defence Ministry on October 17, 2019
    © REUTERS / TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY
    Turkish soldiers are seen in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria, in this undated handout photo released by Turkish Defence Ministry on October 17, 2019

    Notably, The Washington Post reported recently, citing unnamed sources, that during the 13 November talks, Trump will offer Ankara a "workaround" to avoid the sanctions that Washington promised to impose on Ankara for its purchase of Russian S-400 air defence systems.

    Operation "Peace Spring" in Syria

    One of the major points for the Trump-Erdogan talks will be a Turkish military operation in Syria, Hoh indicated. He specifically suggested that POTUS could discuss with Ankara the US plans to exercise control over the oil-rich parts of Syria and try to convince Turkey not to object to these plans.

    Demirdas opined that Trump is likely to silently approve of the Turkish operation in Syria against the Kurdish YPG, which, as Ankara believes, is a branch of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, deemed a terrorist organisation in Turkey. The analyst noted that his only precondition for this approval will be for Turkish forces to stay within a designated "safe zone".

    Investigation into Halkbank and Gullen's Extradition

    The two presidents could also discuss an ongoing US investigation into Turkey’s Halkbank, which Washington suspects of aiding Iran in selling oil and avoiding American sanctions. US prosecutors charged the bank over alleged misconduct on 15 October, but Erdogan, who called the accusations "ugly" and "disgusting", vowed to discuss the issue with Trump among other things on 13 November.

    Turkish police officer. (File)
    © AP Photo / Halit Onur Sandal
    Turkey Demands Extradition of Over 450 Gulen-Linked Suspects From 83 Countries - Minister

    Another point of interest for the Turkish president is the long-sought extradition of Fethullah Gülen, the Turkish Islamic scholar accused of orchestrating a failed coup against Erdogan in 2016. Demirdas, however, noted that Trump is unlikely to cede to Turkey's demands to hand over the politician, who has long criticised Erdogan and his government.

    Related:

    US Forces Conduct Patrol on Syria-Turkey Border for First Time Since Decision to Withdraw - Reports
    US House Vote on Sanctions Highlights White House-Congress Distance Over Turkey - Scholar
    Turkey Mulls Purchase of Russian Su-35 Jets Despite Potential US Reaction - Official
    Turkey Slams US Claims About Syrian Oil Fields as Contradiction of International Law
    US Congress Threatens to Sanction Turkey Unless Ankara Abandons S-400 - White House
    Tags:
    F-35, Russia, Syria, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Donald Trump, Turkey, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse