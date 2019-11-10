US Congress to Sanction Turkey Unless Ankara Abandons S-400 - White House

Earlier this month, Russia completed the delivery of all components of the S-400 air defence missile systems to Turkey ahead of schedule. Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said the systems would be prepared for commissioning by next spring.

The US Congress is ready to punish Turkey economically unless it gives up its Russia-made S-400 air defence missile systems, the White House said in a statement.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the supply of Russian S-400 air defence systems to Turkey in September 2017. Russia completed the first shipment of S-400 components to Turkey in late July 2019. With the second state of the deliveries wrapping up in late September, Foreign Minister Cavusoglu said that he did not rule out that Ankara may purchase an additional batch of S-400s if necessary.

