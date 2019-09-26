Register
09:05 GMT +326 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    F-35 jet sits on the tarmac (File)

    ‘US Does Not Want to Completely Lose Turkey Over F-35 Issue’ – Turkish Analysts

    © AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    104
    Subscribe

    The United States is seeking to improve relations with Turkey despite Ankara's insistence on securing its southern borders and taking an independent line on defence procurement.

    US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that the US hopes to bring Turkey back into a joint production programme for F-35 jet fighters.

    “I hope that we will be able to establish more strategic relations with Turkey, try to return them to the F-35 programme, maybe we will talk about the free trade programme,” said Graham.

    He noted that Turkey is "a very important ally, not only when it comes to Syria, but for the entire region”. At the same time, the American ambassador to Ankara, David Satterfield, announced the US plans to submit a proposal to reduce customs duties on aluminium and steel to Turkey. The move could increase the volume of trade between the two countries to $100 billion.

    Retired Turkish Air Force Lieutenant-General Erdogan Karakus and political analyst Ceyhun Bozkurt commented on the American statement.

    According to Karakus, the reason why Washington backtracked on the issue of the F-35 programme is that the United States fears finally losing such an important strategic ally as Turkey.

    “Turkey is demonstrating a firm resolve on the issue of creating a security zone in the territories east of the Euphrates. Moreover, the Americans are well aware that Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 will not lead to a data breach on the F-35. Therefore, they took this step to smooth out tensions in relations with Ankara. There are several levels of interest. Thus, America wants to bring trade with Turkey to the level of $100 billion. Furthermore, the US does not want to completely lose such an important strategic ally as Turkey due to F-35. By preserving Turkey in the framework of the F-35 programme and selling it Patriot systems, Washington hopes to keep it within a certain framework concerning further actions east of the Euphrates,” Karakus explained.

    Pointing to the US desire to maintain good relations with Turkey for its interests in the Middle East, Karakus concluded:

    “Since America has failed to talk Turkey out of operations in the area east of the Euphrates, it is at least trying to convince the latter of the need to implement a limited plan to creating a five-mile security zone.”

     

    Turkish political analyst Ceyhun Bozkurt also believes that such actions by America are connected with the desire to prevent Turkey’s active actions on Syrian territory. Meanwhile, according to him, even the possible warming of relations between Ankara and Washington will not be able to change the position of Turkey regarding the territories east of the Euphrates and the security zone.

    “If you look at the big picture, the United States is fast approaching to lose Turkey as its ally. It is increasingly moving away from the US and is moving closer to Russia and the Asian world. The price of completely losing such an important geostrategic player in the Eurasian region as Turkey is incredibly high for the US. In this case, the balance of power will change in favour of the Asian world. Therefore, the United States was forced to back down to prevent such a scenario. Another question is what exactly is behind the statements of the American side. This question can be answered after the details become clear,” said Bozkurt.

    Determining the focal point of the current situation, Bozkurt believes that Turkey will take a balanced approach in any case:

    “The important point is that even if Turkey goes to strengthen relations with the United States in this context, it will not spoil relations with the Eurasian countries but will continue its policy of maintaining balance based on its experience. This situation will not change Ankara’s position regarding the territories east of the Euphrates and the creation of a security zone. Washington is also aware of this determination by the Turkish side. In general, it can be assumed that new processes will begin to occur in the region in late September or early October. This is indicated by the increased F-16 flights and increased activity at the border,” he concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    F-35 II Joint Strike Fighter Program, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People taking pictures in Kolomenskoye park in Moscow
    Splendour of Fall at Its Best: Travel Tips to Beat Autumn Blues
    No More Frog Legs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse