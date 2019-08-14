Register
07:27 GMT +314 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A convoy of Turkish armoured vehicles drive towards Bab al-Hawa crossing point between Syria and Turkey on a highway in the northern countryside of the Syrian province of Idlib on June 20, 2019.

    ‘US Pressure on Turkey in Syria Could Have Grave Consequences for Washington’ – Ex-Military Staffer

    © AFP 2019 / AAREF WATAD
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    Turkey’s Ministry of National Defence has confirmed the arrival of six American military personnel in the province of Sanliurfa in the southeast of the country, who will be involved in the work of the coordination centre for joint operations and the planned security zone in northern Syria.

    Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar also said that the joint coordination centre for the US and Turkey is expected to start working in the coming days. At the same time, the Turkish minister stressed that Ankara would not tolerate delay in this matter and called on the United States to stop supporting the Kurdish “People’s Protection Units” (YPG) in Syria. According to Akar, if the United States does not comply, then Ankara has alternative plans for Syria.

    Abdullah Ağar, a former military agent of the Special Forces Command of the Turkish Armed Forces, an expert in the field of security and counter-terrorism, a participant in military operations in Syria, has spoken about what alternative plans Turkey has.

    “Turkey’s main concern is the threat of creating a terrorist quasi-state entity in the region, which could lead to the dismemberment of Syria and, in the medium and long-term, of Iraq and Turkey itself”, the expert noted.

    “We see that America is exploiting this concern. Meanwhile, Ankara, as it were, warns Washington: if the agreements reached are not implemented, we have alternative options that involve a set of instruments of a geopolitical, strategic, tactical, and operational nature. Today, you are putting pressure on Turkey to achieve your goals, but subsequently this double play will result in grave consequences for you, as it will lead to a change in Turkish geopolitical preferences”, he said.

    “The main US strategy in Syria is, on the one hand, to use the Kurdish forces of the YPG and PKK for their purposes, and, on the other, to develop cooperation with Turkey that is beneficial to Washington. Meanwhile, such a two-faced policy will have serious consequences. Currently, the problem for Turkey is not only being face to face with America in Syria; the issue now lies in the plane of geopolitical preferences and priorities. How long can such a two-track situation in relations with the USA continue? This question is now very often raised in Turkey. Today the 70-year-old alliance between Turkey and the United States is transforming and acquiring new dimensions, and it carries several contradictions. In the current period, we are witnessing the collapse of a multidimensional US policy, and the phenomena we are experiencing today are painful echoes of this process”, Ağar concluded.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Turkey Expects Steps From US on Expansion of Safe Zone in Syria's North
    Damascus Slams US-Turkey Safe Zone Deal as 'Blatant Attack' on Syria's Sovereignty - State Media
    Turkey, US Agreed on Joint Centre to Coordinate Syria Safe Zone - Defence Ministry
    Erdogan Mulls Op in Syria 'Very Soon' as Pentagon Warns Turkey Against 'Unilateral Action'
    Tags:
    joint operation, military, Turkish military, Syria, United States, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse