17:40 GMT +323 May 2018
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on the Trump administration's Iran policy at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, U.S. May 21, 2018

    Pompeo: Russia Poses Challenge to US Strategic Interests

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    306

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia represents a challenge for the strategic interests of the United States, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Wednesday.

    "We know Russia poses a challenge to our strategic interests and the security of our allies," Pompeo said. "This is evident from the chemical weapons attack in the UK, for which we imposed consequences in concert with several partners and allies."

    Pompeo went on to say that Moscow must honor its commitments under the Minsk agreement with regard to Ukraine. He also said Russia has a duty to press Syria's President Bashar Assad to halt the use of chemical weapons, though Damascus denies involvement in any alleged chemical attacks in the country.

    "As a guarantor of the Assad regime, Russia has a responsibility to be a constructive actor for stability and peace in Syria, which includes stopping the regime’s use of chemical weapons," he said. "We are holding Russia accountable to its commitment to the Geneva process."

    U.S. President Donald Trump, center right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, center left, talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017
    © AP Photo / Jorge Silva/Pool Photo
    Americans Urge Trump to Meet Putin 'as Soon as Possible'
    During the presidential race and after his victory, US President Donald Trump repeatedly said he wanted to improve relations between Russia and the United States. However, relations between Moscow and Washington have recently reached what Trump has called their lowest point.

    A number of issues, such as the Ukrainian crisis, several rounds of Western sanctions and unsubstantiated allegations of Russian meddling in the US presidential election have cast a shadow over ties between the two nations.

    On North Korea

    The top US diplomat official has touched upon the issue of the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, set to take place on June 12.

    Pompeo stated that the United States will not agree to a bad deal with North Korea and will walk away from talks if a suitable agreement is not an option.

    "We are clear-eyed about the regime’s history. It’s time to solve this once and for all. A bad deal is not an option. The American people are counting on us to get this right," Pompeo said. "If the right deal is not on the table, we will respectfully walk away."

    Pompeo called the denuclearization of North Korea a top national security priority and emphasized that the international sanctions campaign is "bearing fruit".

    "This campaign has been undertaken in concert with an unprecedented number of allies and partners," he added. "Our posture will not change until we see credible steps taken toward the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula."

    Pompeo stated that during his meetings with Kim, the North Korean leader asked for economic help and security assurances from the international community in return for denuclearization.

    "He made clear it was important to him that … when those objectives [on denuclearization] have been achieved, that he would in return receive economic help from America in the form of private sector businesses knowledge and know-how. From others – perhaps contributions, foreign assistance and the like, and that he wanted security assurances from the world," Pompeo added.

    According to Pompeo, the meeting between Trump and Kim is still scheduled to take place on June 12, and preparations are underway with that date in mind.

    On Tuesday, Trump said during a joint appearance with South Korean President Moon Jae-in that the summit with Kim could happen as planned, but conceded it could also "happen later."

