Venezuela Expels US Diplomat Over 'Conspiring' Against Government - Reports

Maduro ordered Tuesday the expulsion of the top US diplomat, charge d'affaires Todd Robinson, saying that there was evidence of him conspiring against the government.
Washington's moves comes after the US strongly criticized Venezuela's presidential election held on Sunday, with US Vice President Mike Pence saying that the vote was "neither free nor fair."
READ MORE: Trump Orders to Prevent Venezuelan Officials From Selling Off Public Assets
A number of other countries, such as Canada, Argentina, Spain, and Germany, question the legitimacy of Maduro's re-election, characterizing the vote as "undemocratic." The US has introduced a number of sanctions against the country over what they called a "fraudulent" vote.
Maduro was re-elected as Venezuelan president for the second term, having secured 68 percent of votes, with slightly over 46-percent voter turnout, according to the National Electoral Council.
