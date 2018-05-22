Venezuela Expels US Diplomat Over 'Conspiring' Against Government - Reports

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has denounced Washington's attempts to discredit Sunday's presidential election and accused US charge d'affaires Todd Robinson of meddling in the country's affairs.

Maduro ordered Tuesday the expulsion of the top US diplomat, charge d'affaires Todd Robinson, saying that there was evidence of him conspiring against the government.

Washington's moves comes after the US strongly criticized Venezuela's presidential election held on Sunday, with US Vice President Mike Pence saying that the vote was "neither free nor fair."

A number of other countries, such as Canada, Argentina, Spain, and Germany, question the legitimacy of Maduro's re-election, characterizing the vote as "undemocratic." The US has introduced a number of sanctions against the country over what they called a "fraudulent" vote.

Meanwhile, Russia said that it was going to retain good relationships with Venezuela and stressed that the sanctions against the country are not only counterproductive but also run counter to the international law.

Maduro was re-elected as Venezuelan president for the second term, having secured 68 percent of votes, with slightly over 46-percent voter turnout, according to the National Electoral Council.