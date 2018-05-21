Register
21:32 GMT +321 May 2018
    Venezuela's Constituent Assembly poses for an official photo after being sworn in, at Venezuela's National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is heading toward a showdown with his political foes, after seating a loyalist assembly that will rewrite the country's constitution and hold powers that override all other government branches.

    US Vice President: Venezuela’s Presidential Election 'Neither Free Nor Fair'

    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    Latin America
    200

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The presidential election in Venezuela that concluded on Sunday was not free or fair, US Vice President Michael Pence said in a statement.

    "Venezuela’s election was a sham, neither free nor fair. The illegitimate result of this fake process is a further blow to the proud democratic tradition of Venezuela. The United States will not sit idly by as Venezuela crumbles and the misery of their brave people continues…The Maduro regime must allow humanitarian aid into Venezuela and must allow its people to be heard," Pence said.

    The US top official went on saying that the Maduro government must allow humanitarian aid into the country "and must allow its people to be heard."

    Venezuelan Election

    Venezuelan officials have named socialist leader Nicolas Maduro the winner of the presidential election on May 20. Maduro's main rival has brought questions about the legitimacy of the vote and called for new balloting.

    READ MORE: Nicolas Maduro Wins Venezuelan Presidential Election — Preliminary Data

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (File)
    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Expert Explains If Opposition Could Pose Challenge to Maduro at Upcoming Election
    Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez stated that Maduro's victory was of "epic proportions" and proclaimed it "the biggest victory" by a candidate in Venezuela's history.

    According to the National Election Council, Maduro won 4 million votes more than independent challenger Henri Falcon.

    About 6 million votes or 92.6% for Maduro is a bigger percentage win than any other candidate since Venezuela's 1958 election following the overthrow of dictator Marcos Perez Jimenez.

