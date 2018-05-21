Trump Orders to Prevent Venezuelan Officials From Selling Off Public Assets

US President Donald Trump has signed an order limiting the Venezuelan government's ability to sell off public assets after its “sham” election, the White House stated.

The new order would prevent the selling off of the Venezuelan accounts receivable related to oil, according to the US official.

"The President of the United States signed the executive order particularly in light of the recent activities of the Maduro regime, including endemic economic mismanagement and public corruption at the expense of the Venezuelan people and their prosperity, and ongoing repression of the political opposition; attempts to undermine democratic order by holding snap elections that are neither free nor fair; and the regime's responsibility for the deepening humanitarian and public health crisis in Venezuela," the White House representative said in a statement.

Venezuela held presidential elections on May 20. This year, four candidates ran for the presidency: incumbent President Nicolas Maduro, Reinaldo Quijada, who supported Maduro's predecessor Hugo Chavez but is dissatisfied with the current government, opposition leader Henri Falcon and Evangelical pastor Javier Bertucci.