Election in Venezuela: "More Than 6 Million Said "Yes" to Peace and Democracy"

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was re-elected with 6,190,612 votes, that’s 68% of the total votes. According to the National Electoral Council, it’s a 47 points advantage over Maduro’s rival.
The voter turnout was 46%. The Simon Bolivar Patriotic Pole forecast the voter turnout to be 60% minimum. "Undoubtedly, the May 20 election will be recorded in history as an important milestone of democratic consolidation in our country" – the official said.
Meanwhile, Chávez explained that the lower voter turnout is due to the transport system problems, which "prevented the mobilization of a greater number of voters".
In addition, Chávez indicated that the campaigns against the official authorities were defeated by the people that despite being subjected to a brutal and criminal aggression, voted for peace and democracy.
