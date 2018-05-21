US Warns China, Russia About Issuing New Debt for Venezuela

"We have had fairly pointed discussions with the People’s Republic of China on not throwing good money after bad, and we cautioned them that the United States, the Lima Group of nations and others, that made abundantly clear that the only, under the Venezuelan constitution, the only entity which is lawfully authorized to allow or to provide for the issuance of new debt is the National Assembly. We’ve had a similar discussion with Russia," the official told reporters.
Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement condemning Sunday's election and vowing to take economic and diplomatic actions against Venezuela.
The National Electoral Council in Venezuela certified Maduro's re-election with 68 percent of the vote.
The election took place amid a financial crisis in Venezuela whose economy has been hit by falling oil prices. Venezuela also experienced mass protests last year, which initially were organized in response to the highest court's decision to significantly limit the parliament's legislative powers.
