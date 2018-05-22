Maduro Wins Reelection in Venezuela; Did the FBI Spy on Trump Campaign?

In the opening of the show James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution, and board member of Institute for Policy Studies joins the show to talk about the Presidential elections in Venezuela over the weekend, the global trends throughout Latin America, the lengths the right wing in America would go for regime change in Venezuela, and what to expect from upcoming elections in Colombia and Mexico.

In the third segment Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Ashley Famer, Assistant Professor in the Department of History and the African American Studies Program at Boston University and Co-Editor of the upcoming book "New Perspectives on the Black Intellectual Tradition" to talk about the role of black female intellectuals in the broader tradition of black intellectualism, concepts of freedom, and the intersections between black theology and black liberation movements.

Later in the show writer and environmental justice organizer Kari Fulton joins the show to talk about Trump's claims there was an FBI spy within his Presidential campaign, the Royal Wedding, the role Meek Mill and other artists should in political and social movements, Oliver North's obsurd comments on the Santa Fe school shooting.