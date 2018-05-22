UK Foreign Secretary Remarks Effectiveness of US Sanctions Against Russia

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has admitted that some of the US sanctions against Russia have been very effective, but added that the United Kingdom had to figure out its own approach cohesive with its laws.

"The truth is actually that I think the effect of some of those sanctions, particularly on some individuals, has been very marked and I’ve noted that, but we have our own systems and our own approach and we have to do it in accordance with the law and accordance with the evidence," Johnson told reporters on Monday, as quoted by the Guardian newspaper.

The parliamentary committee suggested that London was being used as a "base for the corrupt assets of Kremlin-connected individuals." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has decried the panel's report as rooted in Russophobia and provoking unfair competition.

© Sputnik / Alexander Galperin Foreign Investors to Discuss Failure of Sanctions With Putin at SPIEF - RDIF

"There is a broader question about what the UK can do to crack down on people close to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin who may have illicit or ill-gotten wealth. As you know, we have statute that allows us to use unexplained wealth orders against them, but we live under the rule of law so whatever happens must be done in accordance with the rules and the law," Johnson reportedly said.

On Monday, UK House of Commons’ Foreign Affairs Committee urged the government to toughen the sanctions on Russia.

Johnson has traveled to Buenos Aires for a Monday meeting of G20 foreign ministers. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has canceled his visit to Argentina, citing activities linked to the work of the newly-formed Russian government as the reason.

Russia has faced several rounds of sanctions from the United States, the European Union and their allies. The latest round of US sanctions announced in April targeted prominent Russian businessmen and companies.