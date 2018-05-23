Register
23 May 2018
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk together at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018

    US Claims of Libyan Scenario for N Korea Pose Threat to Entire Region - Moscow

    © REUTERS / Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool
    The Russian Foreign Ministry has noted that the situation on the Korean Peninsula is a problem for the whole international agenda, which occasionally becomes "turbulent."

    "The fact is, when the US threatens North Korea, Pyongyang, with a 'Libyan scenario,' they threaten not only Pyongyang. They threaten everyone, the whole region. And it is based on the history of the 'Libyan scenario,'" Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

    She also questioned the possible motives of the US.

    The spokesperson's comment referred to recent statements made by US President Donald Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, who said that Washington considered Libya an example of how to handle possible talks with North Korea over its nuclear program.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman noted that Russia had planned a number of actions, aimed at settling the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

    "The Korean issue should be solved in an active manner; this is what we are doing. I cannot provide details yet, but I can say that the Russian side has planned a number of actions, including contacts on the line and direction of settling the situation in the region in the context of the situation on the Korean Peninsula," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated.

    A man walks by the sign of the Bank of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017
    © AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
    Bank of Korea to Take ‘Wait And See’ Stance Ahead of Trump-Kim Talks
    In the meantime, the White House continues its preparations for President Donald Trump's planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12. However, yesterday the US president stated that there was a possibility that the talks wouldn't take place.

    The upcoming historic US-DPRK summit was endangered after Pyongyang suspended talks with South Korea over joint military exercises conducted by Seoul and Washington. Despite North Korea's warning, Seoul said that it would continue its joint military exercise with Washington.    

