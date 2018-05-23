Pompeo's Speech Echoes What Gulf Monarchies Are Saying – Analyst

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has pledged to impose the toughest sanctions in history on Iran, adding that they will apply until Iran changes its course. Marwa Osman, a political analyst and journalist, has offered her take on the speech in an interview with Sputnik.

Sputnik: What is your personal feeling about Mr. Pompeo's speech?

Marwa Osman: I think that the amount of money that was paid to Donald Trump and his family over the last trip made during the Riyadh summit, which was last year at this time exactly, is now being fruitful, bearing fruit right now, with the, first of all, changing of the foreign minister from Tillerson to Pompeo, and then now with the withdrawal of the US from the JCPOA, as we all know, Trump decided to withdraw from this agreement as if it was a bilateral one, when it was not, it was a P5+1.

At the same time, we’ve been hearing Mr. Pompeo repeating what the Gulf monarchies have been saying for at least the past 10 years but majorly for the past two years: they have been very vocal against the Islamic Republic of Iran. They are in the process of fighting it by arming and ideologically breeding more terrorists inside of Syria, Libya, Yemen, etc. – specifically in Syria, where these terrorists have been in clashes with direct … brigades from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

When you hear Pompeo you could actually listen to the same speech that is being issued by Saudi Arabia, for example, or by other Gulf monarchies, but in specific, Pompeo this time, and it was obvious that he will increase the rhetoric and up the ante against the Islamic republic of Iran, when he first, in the first week after he took office, the first visit that he made to the Middle East, was to Israel, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

These three visits are actually the mirror of what we are hearing Mr. Pompeo saying now. We should not listen a lot or give a lot of ear to what Mr. Pompeo is saying, but what will happen actually if the sanctions are implemented; because we have heard a lot of European countries saying, especially Germany and France, saying that they are going to remain in the deal and that they will not abide by the sanctions that might be put on countries.

I think, now, 60 days from now, because Pompeo said 90 days – I think a month has already passed or so – I think it’s between 60–70 days for these companies, European companies, to fall under these sanctions; … a lot of Europeans talk about not abiding by what the US wants or by the US sanctions. So now it’s obviously a different game, a new playground if you will; the allies of the US are resisting the foreign policy of the US. The question is: Is what Mr. Pompeo is saying going to be implemented or not, that is the question.

Sputnik: From your point of view, what is the end goal of the United States in pulling out of the deal?

Marwa Osman: They want Iran to abide by the terms in the Middle East, especially after literally losing the war both in Syria and in Yemen. We have seen for the past seven years how devastating the war was, but for the past two years ever since the inclusion of the Russian air force and Russian forces on the ground allied with the Syrian government, and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, and Hezbollah and other factions on the ground, Syria was … liberated, especially the factions and areas that were directly funded and supported by the US and you could find it all over the US official documents, not only in the mainstream media, how they fund and start up these groups.

Now when they lost on the ground, they had no other place but politics to talk about it, and since we are very near from a political solution inside of Syria, where the main battlefield between the US and Iran is at the moment, the US is trying to up the ante to try to get some sort of a political success that it wasn’t able to get on the ground.

At the same time, if you look at the Middle East, at the heart of the allies of the US in the Middle East, which is Israel and Saudi Arabia, they are in a state of chaos: Israel is committing a massacre against the Palestinians, everyone is just shouting at it and it’s not listening anymore, and at the same time the Saudis are in a total chaos for the past 32 days […]

