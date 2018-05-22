Register
22:20 GMT +322 May 2018
    Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Yemen from a post close to the Saudi-Yemeni border

    Exiled Prince Claims Saudi Arabia Could ‘Descend Into Chaos’, Destabilize Europe

    © AFP 2018 / FAYEZ NURELDINE
    Middle East
    The prince, who names himself as an “opposition member” and has been living in Germany for several years with no direct contact with the Saudi Royal Family, is used to give interviews, providing provocative 'insights' into the life of the Kingdom’s rulers.

    A distant member of the Saudi Royal Family, Prince Khaled bin Farhan Al Saud, who hasn't set foot in his home country since 2013, has shared his stance on the situation in Saudi Arabia in an exclusive interview with the Middle East Eye on Monday.

    Saudi Arabia’s Metaphorical Volcano

    “I would like to say to Europeans that the situation in Saudi Arabia resembles a volcano that is about to erupt. And if this volcano erupts, it will not only affect the situation inside Saudi Arabia or in the Arab region, but it will also have an effect on you too. This is because Saudi Arabia is diverse in terms of its make-up, whether it's tribal, societal or even generational,” Prince Khaled bin Farhan told the Middle East Eye.

    He went on to explain that a coup in Saudi Arabia could “easily” make the Kingdom a hub for global terrorism, as there is a lack of intra-Saudi cohesion.

    “So, if Saudi Arabia descends into a state of chaos, there will be global chaos, and it [Saudi Arabia] will be a source of terrorism for the entire world as it will support and sustain international terrorism,” he claimed.

    The prince also warned that Europe and the US would have to “foot the bill” of the collapse of the Saudi state, which he said is the direction the country is headed. 

    Arrests Undermined bin Salman’s Legitimacy

    Discussing last year’s anti-corruption campaign, which was believed to be led by Mohammed bin Salman, who has been hailed in his home country and abroad as a liberal due to major reforms aimed at liberalizing the Saudi society, including providing women with more rights, Prince Khaled bin Farhan said, “It was a shock for the entire family because prominent figures in the family were detained in a way that held a great deal of humiliation. It was a shock for the entire family. The family is now facing the undermining of its standing in the eyes of the people. And this will inevitably undermine its legitimacy.”

    Razan, right, sits for the first time in the driver's seat, with her trainer Francesca Pardini, an Italian ex-race car driver, during training sponsored by Ford Motor, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. A stunning royal decree issued last year by King Salman announcing that women would be allowed to drive in 2018 upended one of the most visible forms of discrimination against women in Saudi Arabia.
    © AP Photo/ AP Photo/Amr Nabil
    Analyst Criticizes Arrests of Women Activists in Saudi Arabia: 'It Was Surprise for Some in West'
    He proceeded to say that the princes and businessmen were lured to the hotel under the pretext of meeting the king.

    “And [the authorities] records their conversations whether on the phone or directly with a person. So they are under personal, severe and humiliating surveillance inside Saudi Arabia and they are not allowed to leave,” Prince Khaled bin Farhan claimed.

    READ MORE: French MPs Urge to Halt Arms Sales to Saudis Amid Crown Prince's Paris Visit

    Saudi authorities have not confirmed that they prevented any of the Carlton Ritz hotel ex-detainees from leaving the Kingdom as the exiled prince, who has had a turbulent relationship with the ruling family, said.

    ‘Irrational, Erratic and Stupid Policies’ & Reserved Praise

    People gather at the site of Saudi-led air strikes in Arhab area, around 20 kilometres (13 miles) north of Sanaa, Yemen August 23, 2017
    © REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah
    ‘I Don’t See Any Outcry’: No Remorse From US After Saudis Kill Scores of Civilians in Yemen
    The prince heavily criticized Mohammed bin Salman’s major anti-corruption campaign, saying “Of course, the imprisonment of the princes created a state of psychological trauma within the entire family, which is represented by two things. Firstly, they fear for their own future as a ruling family in Saudi Arabia. And secondly, they are not happy with the policies being pursued currently, the policies being pursued now which are irrational, erratic and stupid.”

    He did however applaud two of bin Salman’s reforms, specifically, his decision to grant women the right to drive and his attempt to curb the power of religious authorities in Saudi Arabia.

    “The first thing, allowing women to drive cars. This isn’t generosity, it is a woman’s right to drive, it’s her basic right. Second, he restricted the influence of the Saudi religious authority. This religious authority is a government organization. It is supportive of it even in matters that violate Islamic law, if we’re talking about Islamic law.”

    The prince said he believed that Salman didn’t implement the aforementioned reforms to benefit the Saudi population, but only to “gain popularity” with the US and Europe.

    READ MORE: Iranian Media Speculates About Possible Death of Saudi Crown Prince

    Bin Farhan – a self-proclaimed “opposition member” has lived in exile in Germany since 2013, when he was given political asylum within two months after arriving in the country.

    Since then, he had gave several interviews to media outlets, providing what he presented as insights into the life of the Saudi Kingdom’s Royal Family.

    The prince’s rift with the Royal Family reportedly began after Khaled’s father, who became known as the Red Prince, who was put behind the bars in the 1980s, advocated a constitutional monarchy. Khaled’s father is a descendant from a clan, which has no access to power, with his family living in different Arab countries since. Khaled, who graduated in Egypt, isn’t believed to have any direct contact with the Royal Family at the moment. His sister, however, is currently living in Saudi Arabia, while, according to the Sharia law, she is not allowed to leave the country unless she has a permission from her father or brother.

    Tags:
    oil, prince, reform, Saudi Corruption Purge, Saudi government, Saudi Arabian Army, Khaled bin Farhan, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Germany, Israel, Europe, United States, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
