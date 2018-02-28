US Training European Military to Use Nuclear Weapons Against Russia - Russian FM

The Conference on Disarmament, which takes place between February 26 and March 2, in Geneva, Switzerland, is a multilateral disarmament negotiating forum of the international community.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the Conference on Disarmament.

"Urgent resumption of talks required to address issues of arms control, non-proliferation," said Lavrov.

Speaking on the weaponry, the Russian Foreign Minister stated, that the Russian Federation’s nuclear arsenal has been reduced by more than 85% in comparison to the peak of the Cold war.

Russia is concerned by US nuclear strategy and the increasing role of nuclear weapons being improved with the creation and deployment of "small-charged" fillers.

"Nuclear disarmament is also being hampered by the preservation of American non-strategic nuclear weapons in Europe, accompanied by the destabilizing practice of joint nuclear missions," Lavrov stated.

US Actions Toward Kurds in Syria Look Like Deliberate Provocation - Lavrov

According to him, within the framework of these missions, "in a grave breach of the NPT, non-nuclear NATO members are participating in the planning of the use of US non-strategic nuclear weapons and are also involved developing the relevant skills. It should be clear to everyone that the US military is thus preparing the armed forces of European countries for the use of tactical nuclear weapons against Russia."

Lavrov confirms that Moscow is ready to resume talks at a disarmament conference and that Russia has no taboo regarding any of the items on the agenda.

"Despite impressive achievements within the framework of the Russian-American agreement, we are forced to note many remaining issues to our colleagues from Washington. In particular, regarding the unilateral removal of a significant number of carriers from the account, in fact, bypassing those procedures that are stipulated in the Treaty and which presuppose an understanding of the methods of deducting from the account the carriers of another country," said Lavrov.

Russia is ready to discuss any concerns of the interested parties regarding the issue of preventing an arms race in outer space, according to Sergey Lavrov

"I think that without the elaboration and adoption of a legally binding international agreement containing secure guarantees on the non-deployment of weapons in outer space, it is practically impossible to resolve issues of ensuring international security and strategic stability. We are ready to discuss any concerns of the interested parties," stated the minister.

Lavrov further expressed hope that European citizens would be able to say a firm "no" to the deployment of US nuclear weapons on the territory of their countries.

The order to prepare a new nuclear doctrine was given by US President Donald Trump on January 27 of last year. A similar document was previously approved under President Barack Obama in 2010. Commenting on the new strategy, Trump said that it is aimed at reducing the probability of the use of nuclear weapons. At the same time, the Pentagon noted that they do not exclude the possibility of using nuclear weapons in the event of an attack on the US using conventional weapons.

Commenting on Syria Situation

Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia is ready for every outcome of the Eastern Ghouta situation.

"The situation as a whole in Syria is not deteriorating, it's only getting worse for the terrorists," he said.

Russian Defense Ministry Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Village in Syria's Homs

Lavrov emphasized, that it is necessary to make real progress in convening an international conference on the establishment of a nuclear-free and other WMD-free zone in the Middle East.

"The decision on the dispatch of an assessment mission to Raqqa should be made by the UN Secretary-General, the ICRC," he emphasized.

According to Lavrov, the decision to send an assessment mission to Raqqa should be made by UN and ICRC officials, adding that when Russia suggested conducting such a mission, an American military commandant said that it was "unnecessary."

"We would like to see the humanitarian situation in Syria not only in the case of Eastern Ghouta, but also in other parts of Syria, especially in Raqqa, where we want the UN, in cooperation with the WHO, the ICRC to send a mission to reveal what are necessary humanitarian actions. Because Raqqa was razed to the ground. There are still corpses lying on the streets, there is no water and there are no sanitary facilities. The entire territory is mined, and no one is paying attention to this huge humanitarian catastrophe," Russian official pointed out.

De Mistura Insists on Implementation of UNSC Resolution on Syria

As an issue key to improving the situation in Syria, Lavrov invoked all parties to implement the UN 30-day ceasefire resolution throughout the country.

Lavrov, addressing the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, denounced the United States and its allies for "simply exploiting baseless allegations on the use of chemical weapons by Damascus as a tool of anti-Syrian political engineering."

"Russia does not accept the West’s attempts to create secret initiatives to replace the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the UN Security Council on chemical weapons issues," said the Russian FM.

Earlier, US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood told reporters that Russia had reneged on its commitments as a guarantor of the destruction of Syria's chemical weapons reserve and to preventing the Assad government from using them.

The situation in Eastern Ghouta escalated after Syrian government forces started an operation on February 18 called "Damascus Steel," in order to clear the region of militants. According to the Russian military, the terrorist groups in the area are intentionally struggling to worsen the situation in East Ghouta, impeding civilians from leaving the area and provoking retaliatory fights against the Syrian government.

Russia-North Korea relations

Moscow expects the positive atmosphere after the 2018 Olympic Games will be used by North and South Korea to improve relations with Russia. Russia is ready to assist in the reunification of North and South Korea, but final decision is up to Seoul, Pyongyang.

The DPRK and South Korea began talks on Tuesday at the working level regarding the participation of North Korean athletes in the Paralympic Games. Earlier 22 North Korean sportsmen took part in the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. Athletes from the DPRK joined the combined women's national team of the two countries in hockey, and at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Olympic Games athletes from South Korea and the DPRK marched together under the same flag.