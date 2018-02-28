Register
11:32 GMT +328 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Damaged buildings are pictured during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters in the old city of Raqqa, Syria, August 19, 2017

    Syrian Civilians Suffer Most in Areas Controlled by US Allies - Russian MoD

    © REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra/File Photo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2110

    The Russian Defense Ministry has commented on the situation in Syria's areas, controlled by the allies of the US-led coalition, after a senior American general accused Moscow of acting as "both arsonist and firefighter" in the Arab Republic.

    Syrian civilians experience the most suffering in the areas controlled by the US-led international coalition and the armed opposition groups Washington is backing, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Wednesday.

    "At the moment, the most difficult circumstances for the civilian population of Syria exist in the areas controlled by the US-led coalition and the groups of the armed opposition it is controlling," Konashenkov said.

    According to the spokesman, the situation in these areas was not transparent to Damascus or to the international observers, despite the declared victory over Daesh terrorist group.

    READ MORE: US-Led Coalition: No Value in Russia's Proposal for UN Commission on Raqqa

    Konashenkov pointed at the difficulty of the situation in the vicinity of Rukban refugee camp in At-Tanf region and stressed that the inhabitants of the camp could be helped by humanitarian convoys and evacuation for medical treatment.

    The spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry added that the civilians in Raqqa were experiencing a "humanitarian catastrophe" and the city infrastructure was in dire need of restoration.

    Konashenkov added that the humanitarian disasters in Raqqa and At-Tanf had to be addressed by the international aid organizations as soon as possible.

    Damaged cars and buildings are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Terrorists Fire US-Made Weapons at Syrian Army in Eastern Ghouta - Reports
    The statement followed a remark made by the head of the CENTCOM, US Army General Joseph Votel, who blamed Russia for allegedly playing a destabilizing role in Syria: "Diplomatically and militarily, Moscow plays both arsonist and firefighter, fueling tensions among all parties in Syria… then serving as an arbitrator, to resolve disputes, attempting to undermine and weaken each party's bargaining positions."

    "I think either Russia has to admit that it is not capable, or it doesn't want to play a role in ending the Syrian conflict. I think their role is incredibly destabilizing at this point," Votel claimed.

    Furthermore, Votel proceeded to say that Russia was using Syria to test its new weapons and military tactics, having enhanced its surface-to-air missiles in the Middle East which jeopardizes the US ability to “dominate the airspace.”

    Commenting on the halt of fighting in Syria on February 27, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said that Russia was failing to abide by the ceasefire.

    "They're not adhering to the ceasefire because they continue to sponsor and back Bashar al-Assad's government. That is tragic," Nauert said.

    Earlier this week, following the adoption of the UNSC resolution on a 30-day ceasefire in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Moscow had proposed creating a commission under the auspices of the UN to assess the humanitarian situation in the Syrian city of Raqqa.

    "That is why we propose to create as quickly as possible on the basis of the United Nations and under its leadership, an international assessment humanitarian commission that could look at and assess what is really happening in Raqqa where, unfortunately, no one is allowed to — neither the media, nor humanitarian organizations," Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting of the board of the Russian Defense Ministry.

    This move came shortly after Shoigu announced a daily humanitarian pause in Eastern Ghouta as well as the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians safely.  Moscow has made it clear that its intentions to restore peace in the country as well as to avoid any casualties among civilians are serious. Besides proposing to open humanitarian corridors in Eastern Ghouta, Russia has also suggested that the same is done in At-Tanf, where the Rubkan refugee camp is located. However, the proposal was rejected by the US.

    "We propose to establish similar humanitarian corridors, humanitarian pauses in the At-Tanf and Rukban, so that the civilians can freely return to their homes and begin to restore peaceful life," Shoigu said.

    The accusations come amid a Russia-brokered ceasefire in Syria, which has been violated by militants backed by the US. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, after shelling exists from Eastern Ghouta, preventing civilians from leaving, the militants started a new offensive against the Syrian government troops.

    READ MORE: Syrian Deputy FM Urges US, Turkey to Withdraw Troops From Syria

    The humanitarian pause in Eastern Ghouta comes in line with the UN Security Council's Saturday resolution 2401, calling on all parties to the conflict to promptly stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause across the whole territory of Syria in order to guarantee the safe and unhindered supply of humanitarian aid as well as the medical evacuation of those injured.

    Tags:
    US-led coalition, Joseph Votel, Eastern Ghouta, al-Tanf, Syria, Russia, Raqqa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok