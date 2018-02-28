Register
13:34 GMT +328 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Sergey Lavrov, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Russia, attends the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2018

    Lavrov: 'Unacceptable' to Divide Terrorists Into 'Good and Bad Ones'

    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    World
    Get short URL
    5300

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has spoken about the international terrorism as well as the current situation in Syria during his address to the High-Level Segment of the 37th Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

    Some members of the UN Human Rights Council aren't ready to condemn the international terrorism under the pretext of upholding the freedom of speech, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, adding that the international community shouldn't divide terrorists on "good and bad ones."

    "The manifest unwillingness of some Council members to unequivocally condemn international terrorism in all of its forms and manifestations under the pretext of upholding freedom of expression is striking. We believe that dividing terrorists into the ‘good' and ‘bad' ones is unacceptable, especially when it is done depending on the extremists' proclaimed objectives or sources of financing," Lavrov said.

    The minister added that Russia would continue fighting against such double standards.

    "Russia continues to fight this vicious practice of double standards and supports the Syrian army in its move to destroy terrorism," Lavrov added.

    Moscow calls for the urgent deployment of a mission of the United Nations or the International Committee of the Red Cross to assess the situation in Syria’s Raqqa.

    “It is also necessary to urgently dispatch a joint UN-ICRC assessment mission to Raqqa, which has been bombed to rubble and left to the mercy of fate by the coalition, with minefields uncleared and infrastructure fully devastated,” Lavrov said.

    On Monday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia was proposing setting up a UN-led international humanitarian commission to assess the situation in Raqqa.

    On Escalation in Eastern Ghouta

    Speaking about the situation in Syria, the head of the Russian foreign ministry said that militants in Syria's Eastern Ghouta were hindering the supply of humanitarian aid to the area as well as the evacuation of civilians by continuing shelling Damascus.

    "The people of Syria today face the direct humanitarian crisis. UN Security Council Resolution 2401 has established a framework for all parties to agree upon conditions to alleviate the plight of civilians throughout the territory of the country. Russia together with the Syrian Government has already announced the establishment of humanitarian corridors in Eastern Ghouta. Now it is the turn to act for militants entrenched there, who still continue shelling Damascus, blocking aid deliveries and the evacuation of those wishing to leave, as well as for their sponsors," Lavrov said.

    Lavrov continued by saying that Russia was urging the US-led international coalition to ensure humanitarian access to the areas in Syria under its control, including Rukban refugee camp and the area surrounding al-Tanf.

    “We call upon the members of so-called American coalition to ensure the same humanitarian access to the areas in Syria under their control, including the Rukban refugee camp and the entire territory surrounding al-Tanf,” Lavrov said at the 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

    The situation in Eastern Ghouta escalated after Syrian government forces launched an operation on February 18 dubbed "Damascus Steel," in a bid to clear the region of militants. According to the Russian military, the terrorist groups in the region are intentionally struggling to escalate the situation in East Ghouta, preventing civilians from leaving the area and provoking retaliatory fights against the Syrian government.

    On Guantanamo Prison

    The Russian Foreign Minister expressed concerns over the US decision to keep the infamous detention center at Guantanamo Bay, located in Cuba, open.

    "The fight against terrorism must be based upon the solid foundation of international law and national legislation. In this regard we are gravely concerned by the decision of the US Administration to keep open the illegal prison in Guantanamo, where detainees held without charge or trial are regularly subjected to torture," Lavrov said speaking at the UN Human Rights Council.

    In January, US President Donald Trump announced during his State of the Union address that he had signed an executive order to keep the center open.

    A hooded demonstrator is seen at a protest calling for the closure of the Guantanamo Bay detention facility in front of the White House on May 18, 2013 in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2018/ Mandel Ngan
    'Guantanamo Be Closed': Anti-War Groups to Hold Massive Rallies in US
    The facility has long been criticized for the mistreatment and abuse of detainees, prompting many to call on US authorities to close the facility. It has housed suspected terrorists from Afghanistan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and other countries since 2002, many of them without charge.

    Of 714 detainees released from the prison, 532 were freed by President George W. Bush and the remainder by President Barack Obama, who unsuccessfully tried to close the facility. As many as 41 prisoners remained when Trump took office.

    Related:

    Clear Support for Terrorism: Ankara Slams Czech Court Decision on Kurdish Leader
    Fight Against Terrorism: The Other Side of Russian Intelligence Agencies’ Work
    WATCH Syrian Volunteer Fighters Assist Army in Combating Terrorism
    Tags:
    United Nations, Sergei Lavrov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok