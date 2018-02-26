Lavrov Calls on US-Led Coalition to Take Steps to Implement UN Syria Resolution

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in phone talks with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel on Monday called on members of the US-led coalition to take urgent steps aimed at implementing the recent UN Security Council resolution on Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers exchanged views on the Syrian peace process in the context of the development of the situation in Syria and the tasks of the practical implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2401. Lavrov provided detailed information on concrete steps taken by the Russian military in support of efforts to resolve humanitarian problems in Eastern Ghouta," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the Russian minister urged the participants of the US-led coalition to urgently take similar actions to ensure the implementation of resolution 2401 throughout Syria, including the At-Tanf area, the Rukban refugee camp, and the city of Raqqa, according to the statement.

On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict to immediately stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause on the entire territory of Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered humanitarian aid supplies as well as medical evacuation of those injured. However, the violations of the ceasefire continue to take place in the crisis-torn country.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. Several rounds of talks have already been held in Geneva and Astana in a bid to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.