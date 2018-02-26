Register
27 February 2018
    Men inspect damage after an airstrike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria April 7, 2017

    Lavrov Calls on US-Led Coalition to Take Steps to Implement UN Syria Resolution

    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in phone talks with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel on Monday called on members of the US-led coalition to take urgent steps aimed at implementing the recent UN Security Council resolution on Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

    "The ministers exchanged views on the Syrian peace process in the context of the development of the situation in Syria and the tasks of the practical implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2401. Lavrov provided detailed information on concrete steps taken by the Russian military in support of efforts to resolve humanitarian problems in Eastern Ghouta," the ministry said in a statement.

    In addition, the Russian minister urged the participants of the US-led coalition to urgently take similar actions to ensure the implementation of resolution 2401 throughout Syria, including the At-Tanf area, the Rukban refugee camp, and the city of Raqqa, according to the statement.

    Members of the Syrian Civil Defense run to help survivors from a street that attacked by airstrikes and shelling of the Syrian government forces, in Ghouta, suburb of Damascus, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets
    Terrorists in Syrian E Ghouta Hold 100s of Civilians Hostage - Russian Military
    On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict to immediately stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause on the entire territory of Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered humanitarian aid supplies as well as medical evacuation of those injured. However, the violations of the ceasefire continue to take place in the crisis-torn country.

    READ MORE: Terrorists Fire US-Made Weapons at Syrian Army in Eastern Ghouta

    Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. Several rounds of talks have already been held in Geneva and Astana in a bid to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

