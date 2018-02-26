Lavrov Calls on US-Led Coalition to Take Steps to Implement UN Syria Resolution

"The ministers exchanged views on the Syrian peace process in the context of the development of the situation in Syria and the tasks of the practical implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2401. Lavrov provided detailed information on concrete steps taken by the Russian military in support of efforts to resolve humanitarian problems in Eastern Ghouta," the ministry said in a statement.
In addition, the Russian minister urged the participants of the US-led coalition to urgently take similar actions to ensure the implementation of resolution 2401 throughout Syria, including the At-Tanf area, the Rukban refugee camp, and the city of Raqqa, according to the statement.
Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. Several rounds of talks have already been held in Geneva and Astana in a bid to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.
